Texas has relaxed its coronavirus restrictions even as new infections are on the rise

caption A man walks past a mural covering the doors of what would normally be a bustling bar on 6th Street in Austin, Texas on May 01, 2020. source Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Two weeks into the reopening of Texas, coronavirus cases continue to climb – along with tension.

Already shops, restaurants, nail salons, cinemas, barbershops, tanning salons, and beaches are open to the public. On Monday, gyms, offices, and nonessential manufacturing facilities will be added to the list.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce his plans for reopening gyms and childcare facilities.

Some in Texas feel that they don’t have a choice, from a financial standpoint, but to resume business.

Less than two weeks after its stay-at-home order expired, Texas reported its largest daily increase in new coronavirus cases and deaths.

Coronavirus-related deaths hit a low of 12 on Tuesday, but by Thursday, the state saw 58 new deaths. Texas is one of a handful of states that have begun easing coronavirus restrictions: shops, restaurants, nail salons, movie theaters, barbershops, tanning salons, churches, and beaches are open to the public. People are encouraged to maintain social distance, wear face masks, and wash their hands frequently.

The backdrop to these decisions is that Texas has 44,485 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,235 deaths as of Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott has defended the fast clip at which the state is resuming business, saying that its fatalities and hospitalization rate are lower than other similarly sized states, such as Florida and California, the Associated Press reported.

So far, Texas has conducted 623,284 coronavirus tests, which is roughly on par with Florida’s testing, but lower than California’s 1.1 million tests, the COVID Tracking Project found.

caption A woman gets her toenails painted at a nail salon in Austin, Texas on May 8, 2020 following a slow reopening of the Texas economy. source SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

Abbott’s goal is to open Texas fully.

So gyms, offices, and nonessential manufacturing facilities are slated to open on Monday, but social distancing is necessary and none of them can exceed 25% of their maximum capacity. At gyms, showers and locker areas will be off-limits, equipment must be sanitized after each use, and gloves are required.

On Monday, Abbott will also announce when and how bars and childcare facilities can resume business.

In Austin, restaurant owners have been tasked with maintaining logs of customers to help with contact tracing, if needed. They also know that health officials might call them out in case of outbreaks, AP said.

Eric Silverstein, who owns The Peached Tortilla, said he and others in the restaurant industry should be willing to do whatever it takes to open back up.

“We have no choice,” he told AP. “You kind of have to going back to doing some form of business.”

caption Servers at The Original Ninfa’s wear gloves and masks while fulfilling takeout orders from the kitchen amid the pandemic in Houston, Texas, on May 1, 2020. source MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

But not everyone shared the sentiment.

Suzanne Daniels, who owns the Brentwood Social House, told the news service that she isn’t trying to compete with restaurants that are offering indoor seating. She isn’t yet and doesn’t know when she’ll feel safe enough to do so, she admitted to AP.

“It feels early,” Daniels said. “In my gut, it doesn’t feel right or good.”

This tension is reflected on the national front, with states like Wisconsin and Georgia relaxing restrictions while Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Congress of “needless suffering and death” if the US reopens prematurely.

Meanwhile, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center projected that Dallas County could experience an uptick of 800 new cases every day by early July if containment measures are flouted, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Texas has also experienced friction between the state and local authorities.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton censured officials in Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio for enforcing restrictions that are stricter than what Abbott has suggested for Texas. The cities have been threatened with lawsuits if they don’t ease up, AP reported.

“Unfortunately, a few Texas counties and cities seem to have confused recommendations with requirements and have grossly exceeded state law to impose their own will on private citizens and businesses,” Paxton said to AP.

caption President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the Oval office of the White House on May 7, 2020. source BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

And in El Paso, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego requested Abbott to allow the number of cases to decline and closely consider data before lifting restrictions. He’s still awaiting a reply, according to the AP, but doesn’t expect it to come before Monday’s announcement.

“I’m not fighting his plan, I’m fighting his timing,” Samaniego told AP. “It looks like it would work for us months from now.”

Abbott, for his part, has taken solace in the fact that overflow hospitals in Dallas and Houston were never used. That’s an indicator that Texas didn’t come close to be swamped by the virus, but health experts remain concerned.

“They see the decline going in and they pat themselves on the back and say, ‘Look at the good work we’ve done, now we can let this happen and open up things,'” Dennis Perrotta, a retired state epidemiologist in Texas, told AP. “And then we get slammed with a second peak.”

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: rmahbubani@businessinsider.com