Texas lieutenant governor slammed for suggesting reducing school entrances to prevent shootings

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Friday suggested schools should have fewer entrances in order to prevent mass shootings.

He was promptly condemned for his comments, which came after a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

It was the 22nd school shooting in the US in 2018 – a year that has been deadlier for American schoolchildren than members of the US military thus far.

In the wake of a shooting at a Sante Fe, Texas high school on Friday that left 10 people dead, Patrick said, “Had there been one single entrance possibly for every student, maybe he would have been stopped.”

Many suggested that he should have called for restrictions on firearms before focusing on school entrances. The criticism aimed at Patrick ranged from outrage to mockery.

The cause of today's shooting, per Patrick: Doors. https://t.co/DCUlFi0GmT — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 18, 2018

Also, in the event of a school shooting, not sure if creating a situation where people can’t try to get out through the other doors is a great idea. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 18, 2018

Omfg they're going to ban doors before they ban assault rifles https://t.co/v0A6QLfGfW — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) May 18, 2018

You guys aren’t thinking this through. If we get rid of the doors then the doors will rise up and shoot us with their doorguns. Idiots. — 297 days ago Trump promised 24-hr Hezbollah answer (@MattNegrin) May 18, 2018

Funny thing about doors, they're only a risk factor for being shot if the people walking through them have guns. — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) May 18, 2018

Friday’s deadly incident in Texas was the 22nd school shooting in the US in 2018 – a year that has reportedly been deadlier for American schoolchildren than members of the US military thus far.