An ongoing shooting in central Texas leaves ‘multiple gunshot victims’ and at least 1 gunman at large, authorities say

Texas police said there were “multiple gunshot victims” on Saturday after at least one gunman hijacked a vehicle and began opening fire at random.

The Midland Police Department said in a statement it believed there were two gunmen in separate vehicles, but details are still unclear.

The shootings occurred in central Texas, near the cities of Midland and Odessa.

Up to two people were killed and as many as 20 were injured in the ongoing shooting, Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told The New York Times.

The Midland Police Department and Odessa Police Department said in separate statements that one gunman hijacked a mail delivery truck, and another potential shooter was driving a gold or white Toyota truck.

Authorities warned people in the area to stay indoors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.