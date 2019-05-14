A Texas police officer fatally shot a woman outside her apartment complex

source KTRK

A woman in Texas was fatally shot Monday night by a police officer.

A police spokesman said the officer recognized the woman while patrolling the apartment complex where she lived, knew she had outstanding warrants, and tried to arrest her.

Video of the incident shows the woman struggling with the officer. The police said the officer tried to use a Taser on her but that she was able to wrestle it away from him.

The officer can then be seen shooting the woman multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 45-year-old Texas woman is dead following a fatal altercation with a police officer late Monday night in Baytown, Texas, a city about 30 minutes outside Houston.

In a video of the incident, which quickly spread across social media, the woman can be heard shouting “I’m pregnant” before she is shot by the unnamed officer.

Family members identified the woman as Pamela Turner, according to KPRC, Houston’s NBC affiliate. Turner’s sister, Antoinette, told KPRC that her sister was a mother and grandmother who took medication for schizophrenia.

A Baytown police spokesman, Lt. Steve Dorris, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the patrol officer, who has been with the department for 11 years, recognized the woman while patrolling the apartment complex where she lived. He said the officer knew she had outstanding warrants and tried to arrest her, according to The Baytown Sun.

Dorris said that the woman resisted arrest and that the officer tried to use his Taser on her in response. The video shows the two struggling, and Dorris said the woman eventually wrestled the Taser away from the officer and used it on him. The officer then fired five shots at the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office is now assisting with the investigation.

INSIDER has reached out to the Baytown Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

In the video, the woman could be heard shouting “I’m actually walking to my house” and “you’re actually harassing me.” The officer attempted to provide aid after the shooting, according to KTRK, Houston’s ABC affiliate.

Many on social media expressed anger over the shooting.

Another black woman killed. Scary to know it was around the corner from me. Baytown PD aint shit so im not surprised. — Ari (@notthe_mermaid) May 14, 2019

Cops just killed an unarmed black woman in my apartment complex. After tasing her twice and shot her 5 times while she was on the ground. Fuck Baytown PD #BlackLivesMatter — Chasity ???????? (@KawaiiChazzy) May 14, 2019

Dorris told ABC News in a statement that the officer has been placed on administrative leave. Citing Dorris, ABC News said the woman’s relatives may have told the police she was not pregnant. It also said an autopsy was being conducted.