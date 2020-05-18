Photos show people dining out, shopping, and getting their hair cut as Texas reports an influx of new coronavirus cases

caption A bartender fist bumps a customer through a plastic barrier at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos amid the coronavirus pandemic May 1, 2020 in Houston, Texas. source MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Since May 1, Texas has been relaxing its stay-at-home orders, allowing restaurants, shopping malls, movie theaters, and stores to open at 25% capacity. Starting on May 18, offices and gyms can do the same.

But over the weekend, Texas reported 1,801 new coronavirus cases – its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. Death rates have also increased, with at least 147 people dying in a span of three days last week.

The majority of the new cases were linked to a meatpacking facility near the Amarillo area, in the Panhandle.

On May 1, Texas joined a growing number of states that have reopened their economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past two weeks, restaurants, shopping malls, beauty parlors, movie theaters, and stores have been able to open at a limited capacity. Starting on May 18, offices and gyms can do the same.

But over the weekend, Texas saw its highest recorded single-day increase in cases, leaving many to wonder if easing up on the lockdown came too soon. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has fallen behind on its testing goals, did not meet all of the benchmarks for reopening set by the White House, and has seen a steady rise in new cases since the start of the month.

These photos show what it looks like in Texas as people navigate newly opened businesses and an increase in new cases.

Texas began easing its stay-at-home orders on May 1, when Gov. Greg Abbott allowed restaurants, movie theaters, and stores to open at 25% capacity.

caption Ciscos on historic East 6th Street in Austin, Texas, is one of the few restaurants that chose to re-open its dining room after Gov. Abbott loosened restrictions on May 1, 2020. source Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The following week, on May 8, hair salons and barbershops were able to reopen as well.

caption Traci Hancock has her hair cut by stylist Jill Cespedes at Shampoo Salon on May 08, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. source om Pennington/Getty Images

For over two weeks, people have been taking advantage of the relaxed restrictions throughout the state.

caption A bartender fist bumps a customer through a plastic barrier at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos amid the coronavirus pandemic May 1, 2020 in Houston, Texas. source MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Shoppers eagerly returned to clothing stores and malls.

caption Customers and employees of Petty Cash clothing store wear masks in Houston, Texas, May 1, 2020. source Go Nakamura/REUTERS

In rural counties with five or fewer coronavirus cases, shopping malls and other businesses were even able to open at 50% capacity, according to the Texas Tribune.

caption A family is seen inside a shopping mall in Frisco, on the outskirts of Dallas, Texas, the United States, May 5, 2020. source Dan Tian/Xinhua via Getty

In restaurants, dining rooms opened and tables were mostly sectioned off six feet apart. Under the new orders, restaurants may allow up to six people to be seated at one table.

caption A server at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos wears gloves and a mask while boxing up food on May 1, 2020 in Houston, Texas. source MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Texas’ coronavirus task force suggested that restaurants should use disposable menus, single-use condiments, and provide hand sanitizing stations to limit the spread of the virus.

caption Servers at The Original Ninfa’s wear gloves and masks while fulfilling takeout orders from the kitchen amid the pandemic in Houston, Texas, on May 1, 2020. source MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Beauty parlors and nail salons have also opened under new guidelines. Originally, they were scheduled to open on May 18, but Gov. Abbott moved the date to one week earlier.

caption A woman gets her toenails painted at a nail salon in Austin, Texas on May 8, 2020. source SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

Stylists have been limited to one customer at a time, and Abbott has stated that he strongly encourages the use of masks, though it is not required.

caption A woman gets her nails filed at a nail salon amid the coronavirus pandemic in Austin, Texas on May 8, 2020. source SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

Additionally, stylists are encouraged to position their stations six feet apart or use a partition to separate customers where spacing is difficult.

caption Women are separated by dividers as they have their hair washed at Bella Rinova in Houston, Texas on May 8, 2020. source Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters

Most Texas beaches were also reopened on May 1, though some have implemented curfews and banned activities such as camping. Public pools have also been permitted to open at 25% capacity.

caption Beachgoers enjoy a day of sunshine at Galveston Beach on May 2, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. source MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

On May 18, Gov. Abbott announced that offices, gyms, and nonessential manufacturers may begin to reopen at 25% capacity. However, gym locker rooms and showers will remain closed.

caption People are seen working out in a 10 x 10 sectioned off area in a Texas gym on May 18. source KPRC 2 Click2Houston/ YouTube

The decision to reopen followed Texas’ month-long lockdown, which lasted through April, and was met with a slew of protests throughout the state.

caption Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Court House during a rally calling for the reopening of El Paso and Texas on April 25, 2020. source Cengiz Yar/Getty Images

But the latest round of reopening comes right after Texas just experienced its worst single-day increase of cases. Over the weekend, 147 people died from the virus, marking the largest three-day-death span so far.

caption Anita Pedy (R), chief nursing officer for the COVID unit at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center, wheels a patient from the emergency room to the COVID unit on May 6, 2020. source Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On Saturday, the state reported 1,801 new coronavirus cases, more than 700 of which were attributed to meatpacking facilities in the Amarillo region of companies like Tyson and JBS.

caption The sun sets on the JBS USA meatpacking facility in Cactus, Texas on February 22, 2018. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Additionally, The Texas Tribune has reported that the state has fallen short of its goal to test 30,000 people a day. Experts have warned that the state could see even more cases as businesses continue to open throughout May.

caption Gov. Abbott displays COVID-19 test collection vials during a press conference at Arlington Emergency Management on March 18, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Despite these warnings, Gov. Abbott is expected to further ease up on restrictions, allowing businesses to begin opening at 50% capacity, rather than 25%.

caption Texas Governor Greg Abbott source Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images

