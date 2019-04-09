‘This is Why They Lost’: Texas Tech fans say Ted Cruz jinxed the team during the men’s basketball championship

caption Ted Cruz attends a Pennsylvania campaign kickoff event held on New York presidential primary night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 19, 2016. source REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

The University of Virginia defeated Texas Tech, 85-77 in overtime, to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

With 35 seconds left in the game, and Texas Tech leading by one point, Texas Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter to post a selfie and offer his support.

After Cruz posted his selfie, Texas Tech lost to Virginia. Texas Tech fans took to Twitter to blame Cruz for apparently jinxing the game.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is getting slammed on social media – and this time, at least, it has nothing to do with politics.

Texas Tech University faced off against the University of Virginia on Monday night for the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game, with Texas Tech ultimately falling short to Virginia.

With 35 seconds left in the game, Cruz took to Twitter to post a selfie and offer his support for Texas Tech. “ONE point Lead. GO RED RAIDERS!!! #1 Defense” he wrote.

35 seconds. ONE point LEAD. GO RED RAIDERS!!! #1 Defense. pic.twitter.com/S5XBefCsk1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 9, 2019

That one point lead for Texas Tech ultimately became a brutal eight-point loss, with Virginia winning the championship 85-77 in overtime.

And many Texas Tech fans took to Twitter to express why they felt Cruz’s awkward selfie cost them the game.

Ted Cruz is the kiss of death. https://t.co/iIarQvJMFW — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) April 9, 2019

literal cursed tweet — mark (@kept_simple) April 9, 2019

this is why they lost https://t.co/WNIa0IEDJ1 — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) April 9, 2019

It felt like the game could go either way. Turns out Texas Tech was doomed. #jinx https://t.co/rpzvKSwOJ9 — Mike Walsh (@WalshMike) April 9, 2019

This isn’t the first time Cruz has been lambasted for apparently jinxing a Texas sports team: Houston Rockets fans similarly blamed the senator after the team lost to the Golden State Warriors during the playoffs last season.

Despite the loss, Cruz offered encouraging words after the game, tweeting that “all of Texas is proud of you.”