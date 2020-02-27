A Texas teen was arrested allegedly trying to cross the US-Mexico border with $1.6 million of meth stashed in his Mustang

caption A 19-year-old from Texas hid 81 pounds of meth in his mustang and was arrested trying to smuggle the drugs across the border. source US Customs and Border Protection

A 19-year-old from San Juan, Texas, tried to smuggle 81 pounds of meth across the border after a weekend in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, officials allege.

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized $1.62 million worth of the drug, which the teenager is accused of hiding in the Ford Mustang he was driving.

The suspect was arrested and handed over to Homeland Security agents, the CBP said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A teenager from Texas was arrested last week while allegedly trying to smuggle meth worth more than $1.6 million across the US-Mexico border.

Officers with US Customs and Border Protection said they stopped a 19-year-old in a black Ford Mustang on the Anzalduas International Bridge on February 18. He was heading back home to San Juan, Texas, after a weekend trip to Nuevo Leon, Mexico, according to a statement released by the department.

They said they discovered the 81 pounds of meth – worth $1.62 million – stashed in his car by using non-intrusive imaging, which relies on X-ray and gamma-ray imaging to help authorities screen traffic at various points of entry. An image shared by CBP shows the meth divided into baggies.

“There are always consequences for ill-advised actions and smuggling narcotics will not only tarnish your reputation but will also affect your life after facing charges that may result in jail time,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in the statement.

CBP officers seized the meth, the car, and the suspect, who has not been identified. Homeland Security Investigations is holding him in custody for further investigation.