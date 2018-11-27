A wedding photographer was arrested after reportedly having sex with a guest and urinating on a tree at the venue

caption Katie Mehta. source Parker County Sheriff’s Office

Katie Mehta was arrested at a wedding in Weatherford, Texas, on Sunday.

According to the arrest report, Mehta had sex with a wedding guest, urinated on a tree, and yelled at others while she was supposed to be photographing the wedding, WFAA reported.

Police believe Mehta may have mixed alprazolam, the generic version of Xanax, and alcohol.

A wedding photographer in Weatherford, Texas, was arrested on Saturday after having sex with a guest at the ceremony she was photographing and urinating on a tree, law enforcement officials said.

Authorities from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office believe Katie Mehta, 26, mixed alprazolam, the generic version of Xanax, and alcohol, according to WFAA.

Mehta was asked to leave after a member of the wedding party found her having sex with a male guest. Police were called after Mehta walked to a nearby fountain and started yelling at other wedding attendees, according to reports.

When police arrived and asked her to leave the venue, according to the arrest report, she walked “to a nearby tree and began to urinate.”

Police reported that there was a “strong odor of alcohol” on Mehta and found a bottle of prescription alprazolam in her jacket.

Mehta, who also is a swimsuit model who goes by the name Max McIntyre, was arrested and taken to Parker County Jail – but police said she continued to threaten them on the way.

“Y’alls daughters are dead,” Mehta said, according to police. “Y’all families will be dead by Christmas.”

Authorities cited Mehta for public intoxication and retaliation.