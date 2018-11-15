A woman blew up her wedding dress to celebrate her divorce and the impact could be felt form miles away

caption Alexa, play “Picture to Burn.” source Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler/Facebook

Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler wanted to celebrate her divorce.

She decided to set her wedding dress on fire using explosives.

Her family helped.

The impact from the explosion could be felt from 15 miles away.

After finalizing her divorce, a Texas woman commemorated her 14-year marriage in the only way that felt appropriate to her: setting her wedding dress ablaze.

With the help of her family, Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler of Lacoste, Texas, was able to rig her wedding dress with explosives and give the garment – and her marriage – the proper send off, according to the Star-Telegram.

On Saturday, Santleben-Stiteler threw herself a divorce party and the 43-year-old woman invited 40 guests over to her father’s farm to celebrate. The highlight of the evening was watching her incinerate her gown.

“I wanted to remove all things from our marriage from our house – photos in the attic, ring in the safe (but probably going to sell it), and the dress I wanted to burn,” she told the Star-Telegram.

“I had a lot of advice and suggestions from friends and family, like donating it for premature babies and baptism gowns. However, to me, the dress represented a lie. I wanted to have a divorce party to burn the dress.”

Read more: A woman ‘ring-shamed’ herself after finding an engagement ring in her boyfriend’s nightstand – and people are perplexed

Here’s how she did it.

Santleben-Stiteler rigged her dress with 20 pounds – or $200 – worth of the explosive Tannerite. She shot at the loaded garment from 100 yards away and watched it burn.

Per Circa, the reverberation from the impact could be felt from 15 miles away.

But Santelben-Stiteler doesn’t want people to try this at home. She practiced beforehand and consulted with a friend who has expertise in the area. “I would only recommend it for people that know how to use this stuff,” she told Circa.

“It was like being on set of some action movie. The explosion was huge,” Santleben-Stiteler told the Star-Telegram. “It was liberating pulling that trigger. It was closure for all of us.”