A Texas woman gave birth to sextuplets in less than 10 minutes

source Getty Images

A Texas woman gave birth to six babies in only nine minutes at a Houston hospital on Friday.

The mother is doing well and the babies are receiving care in the advanced neonatal intensive care unit at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

The odds of giving birth to sextuplets are estimated at one in 4.7 billion, according to the hospital.

Thelma Chiaka’s home is about to become very hectic.

On Friday, the Texas woman gave birth to six babies – two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls – in only nine minutes at a hospital in Houston.

That averages out to a baby born every 90 seconds. According to the American Pregnancy Association, the typical labor is between six and 18 hours. A “rapid labor” is considered to be between three and five hours.

Chiaka is doing well and the babies are in stable condition and receiving care in the advanced neonatal intensive care unit at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas, according to a statement released by the hospital.

“We were honored to welcome Thelma Chiaka’s four sons and two daughters early this morning!” the hospital posted on Facebook.

The odds of giving birth to sextuplets are estimated at one in 4.7 billion, according to the hospital’s statement. Chiaka named her daughters Zina and Zuriel, and she has yet to announce the names of her sons. Their weights ranged from one pound, 12 ounces to two pounds, 14 ounces.

In December 2017, Courtney Waldrop also gave birth to sextuplets – three boys and three girls – at a hospital in Alabama. Their births were the first-ever sextuplet delivery by the hospital, and the first set born in the state since 2011, the hospital said at the time.

The Waldrop family are now the subject of the TLC series Sweet Home Sextuplets, which will return with a second season this summer.

“We are excited to share this new journey in our lives as the babies are now ‘on the move,’ ” the Waldrops told PEOPLE. “There is never a dull moment in our house.”