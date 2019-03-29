Apple is shutting down the magazine service it acquired last year now that Apple News Plus has launched

source Noah Berger/AFP/Getty Images

Digital magazine subscription service Texture, which Apple acquired last year, is shutting down on May 28.

The closure comes after Apple launched its own paid news service, Apple News Plus, earlier this week.

Some Texture users have voiced their concerns on Twitter, continuing questions that were initially raised after the debut of Apple News Plus.

Texture, the magazine subscription service Apple acquired in 2018, will end service in May, according to a post on the company’s support website first spotted by TechCrunch.

Texture’s website says its last day of service will be May 28, and the company points patrons to Apple’s product page for its newly launched paid news service, Apple News Plus. In addition to the notice on Texture’s website, subscribers were alerted with an email notification, TechCrunch reports. The shuttered digital newsstand is offering its subscribers a free one-month trial of Apple News Plus, the same offer Apple makes to new users.

Apple launched its paid news service alongside several other announcements on Monday, including new subscription services for gaming and TV as well as a credit card called Apple Card. It’s part of a big effort by the company to grow the revenue it receives from its services business as iPhone sales have slowed.

Following the news of Texture’s closure, some subscribers – particularly those with Android devices – expressed concern on Twitter.

Nothing like being a @texture user for the last few years, only to be bounced with the new Apple magazine service as a non-Apple user. Such horrible customer service, and helping hasten magazines to their untimely end. — Emily W (@Andora81) March 29, 2019

Not happy that @texture is no longer going to be available because they have decided to switch to Apple only devices. Guess I will have to find a new magazine sub service. Anyone got a recommendation for me? — Stacy Day-Cummings (@tybrai) March 29, 2019

Texture is officially ending and the service is being replaced by Apple+ News, which sucks for anyone like me who doesn't own an iPad. my Kindle Fire was only $60. — jack's diary (@JacksKnow) March 29, 2019

The comments are a continuation of the questions many Texture users raised following Apple’s event on Monday. Texture has also said that existing users will not be able to port their preferences or saved stories over to Apple News Plus. Instead, the company suggests capturing screenshots to save those stories.

Will someone tell Texture subscribers especially those of us who view the app on Android, what our fate might be since Apple announced its news service yesterday? — Skip Ferderber (@SkipFerderber) March 26, 2019

@reneritchie So now I’m confused…I’ve had Texture for a few years now…Apple owns Texture as of last year so do that mean Texture and News + are separate service? — Marlon Jackson (@MHJay) March 26, 2019

Question: I know that Apple purchased @texture, of which News+ clearly seems like a new version. Is Texture continuing on as a separate service, or will current subscribers get folded into News+? I didn't see any info about this on Texture's website/socials & am very curious. — Jon Gilbert (@mrgilbert) March 25, 2019

Does a Texture sub roll over into the new Apple News service? — James Micah Jarrett (@micahjarrett) March 25, 2019

@Apple with the new News+ service, what is the impact on existing @texture subscribers like me? Do we retain all of our saved articles, data, etc.? There was no mention on these issues for existing customers, ie logistics. Thanks. — David F (@nydavey) March 25, 2019

The news of Texture’s shutdown isn’t necessarily surprising. Apple made a similar move in 2015 when it shut down the Beats Music app after launching Apple Music following the company’s $3 billion acquisition of Beats. But Apple Music is also available on Android devices, and it’s unclear if Apple plans to follow the same pattern with its news subscription app.

The free tier of Apple News, which the company launched in 2015, has already seen notable success without expanding to other platforms. Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s keynote that Apple News is now the number one news app, with five billion articles read per month.