Four boys have just been confirmed rescued from the Thai caves where they have been trapped for 2 weeks

The first four boys have been rescued from the cave in Thailand where they have been trapped for two weeks.

The first two boys were extracted from the cave around 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday with the help of divers.

The boys have been airlifted to the main hospital in Chiang Rai, where they will be treated.

An Australian doctor part of the rescue mission assessed the boys’ health on Saturday night and cleared them for the rescue mission, Reuters said.

The rest of the Thai soccer team and their 25-year-old coach remain inside the Tham Luang Nang.

Chiang Rai governor and operation chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said at a press conference Sunday that he had met the children and they were in “perfect” health. He added that the rescue mission today was the “best situation.”

He confirmed that four boys have been rescued from the cave and taken to the hospital. Another rescue mission is planned in 10 hours, he added.

50 foreign divers and 40 Thai divers are currently involved in the rescue operation, the Guardian said, with teams from Australia, the US, UK and China aiding in efforts.

A senior member of rescue operation’s medical team told Reuters Sunday evening that six of the boys have been extracted from the cave Sunday evening.

Thai Navy SEALS confirmed on Facebook that the fourth boy had made it out at about 7:55 p.m. local time.

Officials said the first two boys had been extracted at 5:40 p.m. local time and travelled 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) underwater.

Several ambulances were seen coming to and from the cavesite.

Helicopters were reported over the Chaing Rai hospital.

Helicopter flies over the hospital in Chiang Rai. 2 ambulances have arrived here already. #ThaiCaveRescue #ThamLaung pic.twitter.com/eaUfypJTCS — Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) July 8, 2018

One of the boys to emerge was a 13-year-old Mongkol Boonpiem, sources told the Bankok Post. The other boys has not been identified yet. The two have been airlifted to Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai for medical treatment, 43 miles (70 kilometers) from the rescue site.

The Thai government released a graphic showing how the rescue from the Tham Luang cave would occur. Two divers will accompany each boy, guided by rope. The boys will then walk from Chamber 3 to the mouth of the cave, which has been mostly drained over the last few days of the rescue operation.

Thai government releases graphic about #thamluangcaverescue . Full face masks; 2 divers accompanying 1 boy; guided by rope. When facing a very narrow path, they will release the tank from back and slowly roll tank & guide the boy through. They walk from Chamber 3 to mouth of cave pic.twitter.com/pLUKa8lHfd — Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) July 8, 2018

Media was cleared away from the rescue site on Sunday morning.

The rescue mission began on Sunday morning, nearly a week since the 12 boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach had been discovered on an embankment 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) inside the caves winding tunnels.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Officials said the rescue could take three to four days to complete depending on the rainfall.

Narongsak Osottanakorn, the head of the rescue mission told reporters that the team had rehearsed for the plan for several days, and had cleared a sizeable amount of the flooding from the cave.

The boys, with the help of divers, will have to navigate through flooded passages that are no more than two feet (0.6 meters) wide in some areas.

Officials said Saturday they were aiming to rescue the boys before seasonal monsoon rains hit, which could flood the caves.

On Friday, officials warned that oxygen levels in the cave dropped from 21% to 15%, complicating rescue efforts. A Thai navy SEAL commander told reporters he believed there was “a limited amount of time” left to rescue the team, who wandered into the caves on June 23 after soccer practice.

Officials worked to supply the 12 boys and their coach with oxygen through a 3 mile (5 kilometer) cable running through the cave’s winding chambers on Friday. The plan was to have the boys swim out of the cave with the help of divers.