Doctors say Thai boys rescued from cave can’t leave their beds but are in a ‘good condition’

caption Onlookers at the junction in front of Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital watch and cheer as ambulances transport the last rescued schoolboys and their coach from a helipad nearby to Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital on July 10, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. source Linh Pham/Getty Images

Doctors said the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach who were rescued from a Thai cave are in a “good condition” but will be staying in bed for now.

The children will remain in hospital for at least a week as they recover from a 17-day ordeal.

The team appeared to be in good mental and physical health, and none seem too stressed. The first eight boys were able to communicate, but they remain on bed rest with the others.

Doctors are also continuing to take care of the Thai navy SEALs and doctors that stayed with the kids.

Doctors said the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach who were rescued from a Thai cave this week are on bed rest but are in a “good condition.”

Doctors held a press conference at the Chiang Rai hospital on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. local time to confirm that the soccer team will continue to be monitored over the next several days as they recover from a 17-day ordeal.

“We will do our very best to treat the kids and coach and return them to their families in the best condition,” one doctor told reporters. “We will continue keeping you posted.”

Doctors are also continuing to take care of the Thai navy SEALs and doctors that stayed with the kids.

Some of the boys were suspected of having a lung infection and a few lost about two kilograms (4.4 pounds), though the last measurements the doctors had were five years old, so the boys may have lost more weight in that time.

Doctors said the team survived because they had water to drink in the cave and are doing well “maybe because they had stayed together as a team.”

The team appeared to be in good mental health, and none seem too stressed, doctors said. The first eight boys were able to communicate, but they remain on bed rest with the others.

“I have to praise the coach who took care of the players very well,” the doctor said.

caption Doctors on Wednesday said the rescued Thai soccer team is in “good condition” but they are still being treated for minor infections and injuries. source Screenshot/Reuters

The rescue missions began Sunday after officials decided it was the best time because of approaching monsoon rains and depleting oxygen levels inside the cave. After surviving 17 days inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand, the final members of the soccer team were rescued on Tuesday night.

The third day saw the rescues run quicker and more smoothly with the mission for the final four players and their coach taking just 8 hours, 30 minutes.

The boys will remain in hospital for at least a week to ensure they don’t have any infectious diseases.

Journalists present at the press conference Tuesday evening reported that Narongsak concluded by saying, “We have done what others thought was impossible.”