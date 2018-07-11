Parents of Thai boys rescued from a cave are finally able to visit their sons — but they need to wear hazmat suits

caption Relatives of the missing boys show photos of them after the news emerged on Monday that they had been found alive. source Linh Pham/Getty

Parents of the 12 members of the Thai soccer team who survived a grueling 17-day ordeal inside a cave will finally be allowed to see their children.

Thai media has reported that the parents of the first four boys who were rescued on Sunday will be allowed to visit their sons’ bedsides while they remain quarantined, on condition that they wear hazmat suits and keep a distance of 6.5 feet (2 meters).

Parents of the second group of four boys rescued Monday will also be able to make a bedside visit later today, General of the Public health ministry Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong told reporters.

The remaining team members were rescued Tuesday night after a week-long rescue mission which gripped the world.

Doctors have said the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach are in a “good condition” but will be staying in bed and in quarantine for now.

The children will remain in hospital for at least a week, and appear to be in good mental and physical health. The first eight boys are able to talk, and most of the boys were eating well.

“We will do our very best to treat the kids and coach and return them to their families in the best condition,” Lertwilairattanapong told reporters. “We will continue keeping you posted.”

Doctors are also continuing to take care of the Thai navy SEALs and doctors that stayed with the kids.