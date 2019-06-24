Divers in charge of the Thai cave rescue initially thought the team had died because the cave stank so badly of feces

On June 23, 2018, 12 Thai teens and their soccer coach were left stranded in Thuam Lung cave in Northern Thailand after monsoon waters blocked their way out. They ended up being trapped for 17 days.

Elite divers sent to rescue a boys’ soccer team from a Thai cave system last year initially thought the children were dead when they first entered the tunnels because it smelled so badly of feces.

Diver Vernon Unsworth spoke about the rescue to the BBC’s “Beyond Today” podcast in an interview published on Sunday, a year after 12 Thai teens and their coach were left stranded in Thuam Lung cave in Northern Thailand after monsoon waters blocked their way out. They were trapped for 17 days with little food, water, or oxygen.

Unsworth, who had previously explored the Tham Luang cave system, accompanied park rangers on a search of the caves on June 24 but found tunnels flooded with water, according to Reuters.

British divers Richard Stanton and John Volanthen joined the search on June 25. The group was then joined by caver Robert Harper, rescue experts from the US military, China, and Laos, and other divers from the UK, Belgium, and Australia.

Unsworth told the BBC that Volanthen and Stanton said they entered the cave where boys were on July 1 and initially thought everyone was dead because of the smell.

“There was a horrible smell,” Vernon remembered Rick saying. “Rick thought it was dead bodies. It was feces. They thought they were finding bodies.”

They finally found the soccer team in a flooded chamber on July 2, all alive.

Divers had to transport the boys one by one from their place in the cave through 2.5 miles of bendy passages.

The boys were sedated with ketamine, Xanax, and a saliva suppressant so they wouldn’t panic during the transportation.

By July 10, all of the boys and their coach had been brought out of the cave.