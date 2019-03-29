Thai model Cindy Bishop wants Singapore to see what sexual assault victims were wearing at the time of their attacks – and there’s a powerful message to learn

The insinuation that victims of sexual crimes brought on their ordeals by dressing “sexy” rattled Cindy Bishop, and she went online to vent her thoughts. Rachel Tay / Business Insider

It doesn’t matter what victims of sexual assault and harassment were wearing – the crime is not their fault. This is the message Thai model and actress Cindy Bishop has been trying to put across for a year now.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old launched the “Don’t Tell Me How To Dress” exhibition at NomadX in Singapore’s Plaza Singapura, following its hugely positive reception in Thailand and the Philippines.

At the event, the Asia’s Next Top Model host recounted how one social media rant she made just under a year ago has snowballed into the #DontTellMeHowToDress campaign, which thousands have participated in since.

“What started as the spur of the moment social media rant has now become a life mission for me.”

It all started when Bishop came across a news report about the Thai government urging women not to “dress sexy” to avoid being sexually preyed upon during Songkran.

The insinuation that victims of sexual crimes brought on their ordeals by dressing “sexy” rattled her, and she went online to vent her thoughts. Little did she know that one minute of ranting would lead to the start of an entire social movement in Thailand and around the region.

Assaulted as a teen during Songkran

According to Bishop, over 60 per cent of Thai women have been harassed or assaulted during the Songkran celebrations, which often involves water splashing as part of a water festival to welcome the Thai new year.

She became one of those women at the age of 17.

“I was one of the 60 per cent of women who have been assaulted during Songkran. It happened to me not by one, but five men – in the middle of the day, even though I was wearing a baggy, black t-shirt and three-quarter length denim shorts,” she said at the event.

In her original Instagram post, Bishop had written: “Women have the right to dress however we choose, as long as it’s not illegal. Sexual assault and harassment is never the woman’s fault! Tell men to keep their hands to themselves!”

The post went viral overnight.

Women from all over the world chimed in and shared their stories of assault and harassment, and talked about the frustration of constantly being blamed for how they dressed or behaved.

Bishop then created the hashtag #DontTellMeHowToDress and within a few days, it started to catch the attention of the international news media.

Victims’ outfits speak for themselves

Realising she had the power to spark change, Bishop then roped in the Thai government and non-profit groups and organisations in hopes of starting an exhibition to bring social power to victims of sexual assault.

Displayed in the “Don’t Tell Me How to Dress” exhibition is actual clothing worn by victims at the time of their assault. Together, the pieces challenge the idea that a woman’s clothing is somehow responsible for their terrifying ordeals.

The outfits speak for themselves.

When asked which exhibit struck her as the most powerful, she pointed out one particular outfit consisting of a plain white t-shirt and black pants.

This was a highly memorable piece because its wearer was a victim of multiple assaults and harassment.

“It doesn’t happen just once for a lot of people. It happens all the time, in every situation. Yet, people aren’t talking about it,” Bishop said.

A number of Singapore celebrities are also lending star power to the movement, with their photos and thoughts on victim blaming displayed at the exhibition.

Don’t Tell Me How To Dress

When Business Insider asked Bishop about how the victims had reacted to their clothes being on display, she said: “The survivors are all very willing and wanting to lend their voice and that’s why this is so powerful.”

The exhibit features a total of eight different outfits the victims were wearing at the time of their assault and harassment, with a short description next to each one.

The exhibition runs from March 28 to April 21, from 10am to 10pm daily.

