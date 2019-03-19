Thai Night returns to Hong Kong FILMART in 2019

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 March 2019 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government will host Thai Night at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong, on the evening of the 20th March, 2019.

Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi will preside over Thai Night: ‘Thailand — Where Films Come Alive’, which this year celebrates the achievements of ‘Creative Thai’ talent. Her Royal Highness has long been a keen supporter of Thailand’s film industry and has starred in a number of films and television series.

Thai Night is presented as part of the program by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) to support and promote Thailand’s film and television industry in international markets. This year, we celebrate ‘Creative Thai’ achievements; the films that have attained international recognition, the companies who continue to expand their reach in global markets, and Thai creative individuals who have earned a strong international reputation.

Twenty-two Thai companies will be represented at the Thai Pavilion. These include eight production and post-production services and facility companies, seven film production and distribution companies, four television production and licensing companies and three documentary production companies

Thai Night will also include special appearances by top film and television stars.





Special guest Ray Lui Leung Wai is best known for his role as “Ting Lik” in the 1980 Hong Kong television series The Bund and its two sequels which is praised as “The Godfather of the East”. Ray Lui also starred in Transformers 4 and works on films and Chinese television series. He will be accompanied by distinguished corporate executives H.E. Tun Sri Brandon Toh, Partner of P+ Capital and Sir Eldee Tang, CEO & Founder of Noble Vici Group, Inc (NVGI:OTC).

Special guest Nawat Kulrattanarak rose to stardom with his role in ‘Battle of Angels’, which was not only a hit in Thailand, but also became popular throughout the region and in China. Nawat is the perfect example of a Thai star whose popularity has expanded both at home and internationally. While he has won awards for his role in ‘Pitsawat’ in Thailand, he has also starred in two Chinese television series, ‘Love Jewelry’ and ‘Revive’.

Special guest Puttichai Kasetsin’s charm and charisma have won him such awards as ‘Most Charming Guy’, ‘Heartthrob Award’, and ‘Hottie Male’, but his dramatic performances in Thai series such as ‘Leh Nang Fah’ and ‘Ugly Duckling’, earned him awards for his acting. He was casted as one of the lead characters in Chinese television drama ‘Stairway to Stardom’.

In recent years, Thailand has benefited from the popularity in the Chinese film industry.





A number of films from China and Hong Kong have come to film in Thailand including ‘Battle of Memories’, ‘Operation Mekong’, Project Gutenberg’, and ‘Paradox’.





Sparked by the success of the Thai film drama ‘Bad Genius’ which returned over $40m at the Chinese box office, the Chinese market has opened up to Thai feature films and television series.

As a display of such success of Creative Thai talent, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is hosting Thai Night at the Grand Hyatt Ballroom, Hong Kong, on 20th March, to coincide with the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) as part of its on-going campaign for the promotion of the Thai film and television industry which in 2017, grossed over $2.89 billion from film, animation and television industries.

This campaign focuses on key events in the annual film industry calendar, including the Cannes Marché du Film, the American Film Market, as well as the Hong Kong FILMART.





The Thai Pavilion brings Thai companies and government representative booths together in a single, co-ordinated and branded exhibition space at FILMART in Hall 1B, between rows A and B.