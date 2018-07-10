The Thai government responded to Elon Musk, and said his submarine idea is ‘not practical’ for the cave rescue

source Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

Musk has floated a number of ways to rescue the Thai soccer team stuck in a cave, and sent engineers to the site.

His latest proposal was a small, child-sized submarine which he brought to Thailand.

The man coordinating the rescue praised the “sophisticated” tech, but said it was “not practical.”

The Thai prime minister said he was “highly appreciative” of Musk’s initiative.

Musk said that he would leave the mini-submarine in Thailand “in case it may be useful in the future.”

Elon Musk has floated a variety of ways to help free the members of the Thai soccer team – but his kid-sized submarine has been politely rejected for being “not practical” for the mission.

Musk has offered the rescue mission assistance from his companies, and engineers from two of Musk’s companies, SpaceX and Boring Co., were sent to Thailand. It now appears that Musk himself is at the site.

But his latest contribution – a small, child-sized submarine – was not suited to the rescue mission.

Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the joint command center who has been coordinating the operation, told reporters: “Although his technology is good and sophisticated it’s not practical for this mission,” according to The Guardian and the BBC.

A spokesperson for Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha told a journalist with news agency AFP that the prime minister was “highly appreciative” of Musk’s offers to help and “very touched” that Musk had travelled to the region.

Spokesman for Thai junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha thanks @elonmusk for his offer of help over trapped cave boys (though you kinda get the feeling the subtext is, thanks, but we got this) pic.twitter.com/qMORj3df51 — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) July 10, 2018

Musk tweeted today that the mini-submarine is made of “rocket parts” and is named “Wild Boar” in honor of the kids’ soccer team, which has the same name.

Musk said that he would leave the submarine there “in case it may be useful in the future.”

Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/EHNh8ydaTT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

Musk had been offering help over social media and drafting various solutions over the past few days to help free the boys. They were trapped in the cave for more than two weeks before the first boys were rescued on Sunday.

As of Tuesday, the final stage of the rescue mission is underway, and aims to get the last five people out of the caves. Business Insider is covering the rescue live here.

Musk has posted videos of himself in the cave, where many of the comments thank him for his efforts as part of the mission.

Just got back from Cave 3 A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jul 9, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

Musk posted videos testing the kid-sized submarine on Twitter before he sent it to Thailand, while it was still being tested in Los Angeles.