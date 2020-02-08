A Thai soldier reportedly killed 12 people, including his commander, in a shooting spree and livestreamed the attack on Facebook

source Google Maps/Insider

A Thai soldier carried out a shooting spree and livestreamed his activities on Facebook, the Bangkok Post reported.

Local media reported the suspect’s name to be Cpl Jakrapanth Thomma.

Twelve people died and others were injured in the attack, the Post reported. One of the victims included Thomma’s commander.

The attacker, whom The Post has named as Cpl Jakrapanth Thomma, has reportedly killed 12 people and injured others, the Post said. Coconut, a local news site, also named Thomma as the suspect.

The attack took place Saturday afternoon local time in and around Muang district in Korat, a city northeast of Bangkok, the local media said. Korat is also known as Nakhon Ratchasima.

The suspect first shot at his commander and other soldiers at a military camp, then stole a gun and ammunition at the site, the BBC reported.

He then stole a Humvee, drove it from the camp, and opened fire again at a Buddhis temple and at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in downtown Korat, the Post and BBC reported.

The attacker livestreamed himself in the mall on Facebook Live and took a selfie there at 7:20 p.m. local time, the Post said, adding that the livestream and post were made unavailable moments afterward. Insider has contacted Facebook for confirmation.

A total of 12 people died in the attack, the Post reported, adding that others were injured. One of the victims has been named as Col Anantharot Krasae, who was Thomma’s commander.

This is a developing story. More follows.