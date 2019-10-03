Pair of Thai League soccer players scored a sensational ‘double’ overhead kick by striking the ball at the same time

- source
- Two Thai League teammates scored an outrageous “double overhead kick” on Wednesday.
- Kitsada Hemvipat and Leandro Assumpcao of Nakhon Ratchasima FC, lept and thumped home the ball simultaneously, producing one of the most extraordinary goals of all time.
One overhead kick is enough to light up any game. Two: a real treat. Two at the same time? Unheard of.
Until now, that is.
Kitsada Hemvipat and Leandro Assumpcao of Thai League 1 side Nakhon Ratchasima FC produced the unthinkable on Wednesday when they lept in the air and scored a sensational simultaneous scissor kick.
You can watch it here:
Spectacular double overhead kick in @thaileague football match https://t.co/rezgR7Rw24 pic.twitter.com/YLtlN40JnU
— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) October 3, 2019
The extraordinary goal couldn’t stop Nakhon slumping to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of league leaders Buriram United, however.
Hemvipat officially claimed the goal on the score sheet.
