Thailand is obsessed with an orphaned baby dugong after a photo of it hugging a marine biologist went viral

caption The five-month-old baby dugong saved in April has been named Mariam by Thai marine biologists. source National Geographic Thailand

Thailand is in the grips of dugong fever, after a photo of an abandoned calf hugging its human rescuer went viral.

Five-month-old Mariam was rescued by Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources in April, after locals found her beached on the island of Ko Poda.

After she was saved, photos of the 30 kilogram calf embracing marine biologists were published in National Geographic Thailand, and subsequently went viral.

Mariam is currently being hand-raised on milk in an enclosure on Thailand’s Ko Libong island, and officials say she won’t be ready to be released into the wild for another year.

There are only 200 dugong in Thai waters, and they are designated “vulnerable” by the International Union of Conservation for Nature.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Thailand is overwhelmed with affection for an orphaned baby dugong, named Mariam, which went viral after photo showed it embracing its rescuer.

Images released by National Geographic Thailand on June 4 showed the female dugong, a marine mammal similar to a manatee, in the embrace of a marine biologist. She was found beached on the island of Ko Poda in April.

Since the images were released the southeast-Asian nation has gone dugong-crazy, with social media users creating cartoons of her, and Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) dubbing Mariam “the nation’s sweetheart.”

caption The baby dugong, pictured from a drone. source National Geographic Thailand

DMCR moved Mariam to Tungka Bay, on the island of Ko Libong, to be supervised and hand-reared on milk and sea grasses.

In her new home, Mariam often swims close to the kayaks used by scientists to monitor her, which they say indicates that she’s seeking a motherly companion.

caption Mariam the dugong currently weighs 30 kilograms. source Getty

“She’s attached and tries to swim and cling to the boat as if it was her mother and when we are swimming she would come and tuck under our arms,” Nantarika Chansue, director of the Aquatic Animal Research Center at Chulalongkorn University, told the Associated Press.

“It’s almost like the way she would tuck under her mother.”

According to officials, Mariam often gets tired and sleepy, which means they have to patrol the beach by her enclosure every day to make sure she doesn’t get beached.

Mariam means “lady of the sea” in the local Thai dialect.

Pathompong Kongjit, a vet working with Mariam, told Agence France-Presse Mariam has “ignited the interest among Thai people to care about marine animals, Thai seas, and nature in general.”

There are only 200 dugong in Thai waters. They are designated “vulnerable” by the International Union of Conservation for Nature.

The Thai Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation has been posting regular videos of Mariam’s progress on their Twitter page.

But DMCR’s department chief Jatuporn Buruspat told The Bangkok Post it may well be another year before Mariam can be let go to fend for herself.

Read more: The 30 best places to visit in the world, ranked

caption An adult dugong can weigh 400 kilograms and grow to four meters long. source Shutterstock

To cater to huge demand for Mariam content, the DMCR announced they are setting up a 24-hour Facebook Live broadcast so members of the public can observe the mammal as she grows at her enclosure on Ko Libong.

Read more: A bear that was given food by tourists so it would pose for selfies was killed because it had become too used to humans, officials say