Thailand released rare photos of the king’s royal consort flying a plane and shooting an assault rifle

Thailand's royal palace released photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi to mark her new position as Royal Noble Consort on Monday.

Thailand’s new royal consort – and reported mistress to King Maha Vajiralongkorn – was pictured firing an assault rifle and flying a plane.

Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was granted the title at a ceremony attended by the King’s wife in July.

The volume of visitors to the royal family’s website after the photos were released caused it to crash, according to Reuters.

Wongvajirapakdi worked as an army nurse before being welcomed into the royal family.

Thailand’s royal family has released candid new photos of the king’s royal consort, Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, which show her shooting an assault rifle and flying a plane.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn bestowed the title Royal Noble Consort – which is traditionally given to a monarch’s spouse or companion – to Wongvajirapakdi at a ceremony attended by his wife of just two months.

The ceremony took place during the king’s birthday celebrations in July. Wongvajirapakdi, who is believed to be his longtime-girlfriend, is the first person to be formally granted the role since 1921, according to Fox News.

In new photos released by Thailand’s royal palace on Monday, Wongvajirapakdi can be seen firing an assault rifle.

The former army nurse is also pictured flying a plane. In stark contrast to traditional royal dress, she wore a camo-print crop top for the photo.

Wongvajirapakdi was also pictured flying a plane.

The images – including one of Wongvajirapakdi and the king together in army gear – caused the royal palace’s official website to crash, according to Reuters.

Wongvajirapakdi and King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Other photos show the pair in a more traditional setting. As Vajiralongkorn sits on a throne in Bangkok’s Grand Palace, his new royal consort sits at his feet. They both wear royal ceremonial dress for the occasion.

The king of Thailand and his newly appointed royal consort pose for an official photo.

The monarch married his bodyguard, Suthida Tidjai, in a surprise ceremony in May. Until the wedding, the palace had never officially acknowledged them as a couple.

The newly-reigned Queen sat beside her husband as he honored Wongvajirapakdi as his royal consort in July.

In photos of the televised ceremony, he splashed water on her face as she lay at his feet.

The palace has also released an official biography on Vajiralongkorn.

This is his fourth marriage, after being divorced three times before. The parents of his ex-wife Srirasmi Suwadee were imprisoned for two and a half years for “royal defamation,” according to The Sun.

Meanwhile, the publication reports Srirasmi was exiled to an undisclosed location in Thailand and stripped from her royal titles after their divorce in 2014.