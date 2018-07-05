Thailand’s king urges rescue of football team trapped in cave to be done as quickly as possible – but it won’t be easy

King Maha Vajiralongkorn urged rescuers to bring the trapped group out of Tham Luang cave as quickly as possible. Reuters

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has called for the high-stakes mission to rescue 12 young footballers and their coach from the heavily flooded Tham Luang cave, to be accomplished swiftly.

The Bangkok Post reported Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Wednesday (Jul 4) quoting the King as saying that the boys needed to be extracted at the soonest possible time.

“Instructions were given by the King that everyone (rescuers) must bring out the children as quickly as possible,” said Prawit.

He noted that the boys have yet to be extricated because of strong currents inside the cave which have hampered Thai Navy Seals’ efforts to teach them to swim and dive.

“If the water recedes and currents become less strong, they would be able to venture out. There is nothing to be worried about. All parties are working their best, particularly the Seals.”

The King also ordered the rescue operation to be used as a case study for future missions, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the 68th anniversary of the Royal Thai Army’s 21st Infantry Regiment, Queen’s Guard, in Chon Buri.

Providing details on the rescue plan, Prayut said two methods have been proposed for group’s extraction.

The first plan involves drilling openings from the cave ceiling, which may prove to be difficult as the right channels leading to the location of the group need to be identified first.

The other is to get the boys to dive while being escorted by Seals divers, but taking the plunge would come with a slew of risks as the passageways – many of which are entirely flooded and with near zero visibility – comprise many twists and turns.

Using this method also requires individual readiness to be assessed before the boys and coach can be brought out, albeit one by one.

Navy Seals personnel are currently scrambling to train all 13 of them to use diving gear before the next monsoon storm hits the area over the weekend.

The prime minister declined to specify when the extraction would be carried out.

Rescue operations commander Narongsak Osotthanakorn could not provide a time frame as well. He said: “We can remove them when we are 100% sure that everyone is safe. They do not need to come out together. It depends on their readiness.”

Narongsak added that water in and around the cave is being pumped out with the water level inside dropping by one centimetre every hour. Whether the boys can be extracted depends on the amount of water left in the cave.

Draining works have been fairly successful as the volume of water pumped out was more than the amount flooding the cave, said the Department of Natural Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

Two major creeks – the Huay Nam Dan and Huay Makork – that flow into the cave have also been cut off after DNP officials teamed up with locals to build weirs that diverted the water.