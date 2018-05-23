‘Thank you for inspiring the next generation of women to dream big’: Read the letter JPMorgan top female execs just sent to the new NYSE president

caption People sit outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2016. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

JPMorgan’s most senior women sent a hand-signed letter to Stacey Cunningham, the incoming president of the New York Stock Exchange, in appreciation of her career.

Cunningham will become the first woman to run the exchange when she succeeds Thomas Farley later this week.

From the leaders of one historic Wall Street institution to the newly appointed chief of another: Thank you.

That was the message six senior women at JPMorgan Chase had for Stacey Cunningham after she was named to be the first woman to run the New York Stock Exchange in its 226-year history.

Cunningham got her start in 1996 as a floor clerk on the floor of the exchange. She’ll succeed Thomas Farley on Friday, becoming the exchange’s 67th president. The JPMorgan executives, five of whom sit on the firm’s operating committee and another who heads equity capital markets, sent her a hand-signed letter in appreciation of her service as a role model to younger women. “Thank you for inspiring the next generation of women to dream big,” wrote Marianne Lake, Mary Erdoes, Lori Beer, Stacey Friedman, Robin Leopold and Liz Myers. The New York Stock Exchange was founded in 1792 when two dozen stockbrokers who had been doing business around a Wall Street buttonwood tree signed an agreement and moved their trading indoors, according to the NYSE’s official history. JPMorgan traces its roots to 1799. Here’s the letter the JPMorgan executives sent, on company letterhead: