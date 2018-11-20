There’s a slice of pumpkin pie hidden in this Thanksgiving brain teaser — can you spot it?

caption Can you spot the pumpkin pie? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Lenstore created a Thanksgiving-themed brain teaser with a hidden slice of pumpkin pie.

If you can’t find it, the solution is below.

Hidden somewhere on a table laden with classic Thanksgiving dishes is one lone slice of pumpkin pie. Can you find it?

Lenstore created this Thanksgiving-themed challenge in anticipation of the holiday.

Take a look at the brain teaser:

caption Where’s the pumpkin pie? source Courtesy of Lenstore

If not, try again.

Still no sign of it?

That’s okay.

The answer is below.

If you want to see where it is, keep scrolling.

Or if you want to look one more time, now’s your chance to scroll back up.

Ready to see the answer?

Here it is:

caption There it is. source Courtesy of Lenstore

Among all of the turkeys, sides, and desserts, one orange slice of pumpkin pie can be seen hiding behind a tray of mashed potatoes.

