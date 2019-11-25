Two winter storms could snarl Thanksgiving travel — here’s what you need to know about flight delays, cancellations, and waivers

Two major storms are threatening to disrupt millions of people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The first storm will move through the Rockies, Great Plains, and Great Lakes regions between Monday and Wednesday, leading to winter storm watches across a wide swath of the central US, from Colorado to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

“Should the storm develop to its full potential by Wednesday evening and take a northward track toward the Great Lakes, heavy, windswept snow would fall just northwest of the storm’s center with heavy rain and perhaps severe thunderstorms to its south and east,” said Courtney Travis, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.

The second storm is expected to slam into the West Coast from Northern California to Southern Oregon on Tuesday and lash the area through Thanksgiving. The National Weather Service is already describing the storm as potentially “historic” and “unprecedented.”

Both storms are expected to unleash tumultuous and dangerous weather with heavy rain and snow, damaging winds, and possibly thunderstorms.

This year’s Thanksgiving travel period is expected to be the busiest since 2005 and a record-breaking number of passengers are expected to travel by air. The two storms have the potential to cause major transit delays across the US

Even in areas far away from the storms, a ripple-effect of delays from other parts of the country could snarl holiday travel plans, as aircraft are repositioned or delayed in other parts of the country due to the weather.

Several airlines have already issued preliminary travel waivers, although we expect to see these expanded as the forecasts become more detailed, and as the storms begin to make an impact.

Even if your flight hasn’t been delayed or cancelled yet, you can take advantage of waivers to proactively rebook yourself, making alternate arrangements before it’s too late and other flights are all booked up.

If you’re traveling this weekend, check this page for updated travel waiver information.

United

Travel waiver applies for passengers flying to or from, or connecting through the following airport November 26:

Denver, Colorado (DEN)

For the waiver to apply, travel must be rescheduled by November 29 between the same cities and in the same cabin.

To change your flight, contact airline reservations at 800-864-8331 or make the change online yourself through the United website or app.

Delta

Travel waiver applies for passengers flying to or from or connecting through the following airports on November 26:

Denver, Colorado (DEN)

The full waiver applies as long as you reschedule your flight for a date on or before November 29 between the same cities and in the same cabin. You can reschedule your flight for later – as long as it’s within a year of the original purchase date – but you may have to pay a fare difference.

You can also cancel your flight and get a refund in the form of a credit. You’ll have to use the credit to purchase a new ticket for travel within a year of the original purchase date.

There’s also a waiver for passengers flying to or from, or connecting through the following airports on November 27:

Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP)

For the full waiver to apply, flights must be rescheduled for a date on or before November 29 between the same cities. Other than that, the same terms apply.

To change your flight, click “My Trips” in the Delta app or on the website.

American Airlines

Passengers flying to or from, or connecting through the following airport on November 26 are eligible for travel waivers:

Denver, Colorado (DEN)

The waiver applies as long as you reschedule your flight for dates between November 24-26 and between the same cities and in the same cabin.

You can also cancel any eligible flights and get a refund in the form of a travel voucher, good for one year from the date you originally purchased the ticket.

To change your flight, contact airline reservations at 800-433-7300, or make the change online yourself by clicking “change trip” when you pull up your flight details.

Southwest

Travel waiver applies for passengers flying to or from, or connecting through the following airport November 25-26:

Denver, Colorado (DEN)

The waiver applies as long as you reschedule your flight for anytime within 14 days of the original travel date between the same cities and in the same ticket class.

To change your flight, contact airline reservations at 800-435-9792, or make the change online yourself by using the Southwest app or website.

Frontier Airlines

Travel waiver applies for passengers flying to or from, or connecting through the following airports November 26:

Denver, Colorado (DEN)

Colorado Springs, Colorado (COS)

Affected passengers can make one change. The waiver applies as long as you reschedule your flight for anytime on or before December 18. Passengers are allowed to change their origin or destination cities.

If your flight is canceled outright, you can choose to request a refund instead of a rescheduled flight.

To change your flight call reservations at 801-401-9000. Frontier advises on its website that it’s experiencing “higher than normal call volumes.”

Spirit Airlines

Spirit’s travel waiver applies for passengers flying to or from, or connecting through the following airport on November 26:

Denver, Colorado (DEN)

The full waiver applies as long as you reschedule your flight for travel on or before November 29 between the same cities.

Change fees will still be waived if you reschedule for a later date, but you may have to pay a fare difference.

To change your flight, visit the “manage travel” page and enter your flight information, or call reservations at 801-401-2222.

JetBlue

Travel waiver applies for passengers flying to or from, or connecting through the following airports November 25-26:

Denver, Colorado (DEN)

Flights must be rebooked for travel by November 29 or earlier between the same cities and in the same cabin for the waiver to apply.

To change your flight, contact airline reservations at 800-538-2583, or make the change online yourself by clicking “manage flights” when you pull up your flight details.

If your flight ends up being canceled, you can also opt for a full refund.