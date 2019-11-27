The 10 wildest Thanksgiving-themed Guinness World Records

caption That’s a lot of pumpkin pie. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Record for fastest turkey carving is three minutes and 19.47 seconds.

The world’s largest pumpkin pie weighed 3,699 pounds.

Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City remains the world’s largest inflatable parade.

If you think your Thanksgiving table is piled high with traditional festive foods, you’ve clearly never seen a 3,699-pound pumpkin pie the size of a small pond.

Guinness World Records tracks the most extreme creations, stunts, and accomplishments on the planet. Come Thanksgiving time, some of these milestones include record-breaking pies, cranberry sauce speed-eating, and balloon floats visible from miles away.

Here are 10 Thanksgiving-related Guinness World Records we’re thankful for.

The world’s largest serving of green bean casserole weighed 1,009 pounds.

caption The world’s largest green bean casserole. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Green Giant broke the record on November 20, 2019.

caption The world’s largest pumpkin pie. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

New Bremen Giant Pumpkin Growers prepared the record-breaking pie at New Bremen Pumpkinfest in New Bremen, Ohio, on September 25, 2010.

The largest sweet potato pie in the world weighed 703 pounds, 4 ounces.

caption The world’s largest sweet potato pie. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

On April 7, 2018, Honshu-Shikoku Bridge Expressway Company Limited in Japan baked the largest sweet potato pie in the world.

The largest pecan pie ever made weighed in at 41,586 pounds.

caption The world’s largest pecan pie. source GWR/Twitter

The enormous pie was prepared at Cohen Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on May 22, 1999. It contained 1,500 pounds of pecans, 13,350 pounds of sugar, 850 pounds of margarine, 200 pounds of salt, 6,700 pounds of eggs, and 9,700 pounds of corn syrup.

The heaviest turkey in the world was an 86-pound bird named Tyson.

caption Male turkeys usually weigh between 16 and 24 pounds. source david scott dodd/Shutterstock

Tyson belonged to Philip Cook of Leacroft Turkeys Limited in Peterborough, UK. The bird won the last annual heaviest turkey competition held in London on December 12, 1989, and was auctioned for charity for £4,400 (equal to $6,692 in 1989).

caption Turkey carving takes skill. source Richard Theis/EyeEm/Getty Images

Paul Kelly became the world’s fastest turkey carver on June 3, 2009 at Little Claydon Farm in Essex, UK.

The fastest time anyone has eaten 500 grams (17.6 ounces) of cranberry sauce is 42.94 seconds.

caption Cranberry sauce isn’t usually eaten plain. source EBMarketa/Getty Images

The feat was achieved by Andre Ortolf in Augsburg, Germany, on August 19, 2016.

To give you an idea of how much cranberry sauce that is, the average can contains 397 grams, or 14 ounces.

The largest serving of mashed potatoes weighted 2,641 pounds.

caption Mashed potato. source Joe Gough/Shutterstock

Jason Lin, Colin Stockdale, Tyler Hubeny, and Evan Armstrong made the world’s largest serving of mashed potatoes in East Binghamton, New York, on June 20, 2015.

caption The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City features balloon versions of recognizable characters. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

This will be the parade’s 93rd year.

The first-ever video game character float to appear in the parade was Sonic the Hedgehog in 1993.

Unfortunately, Sonic’s debut didn’t go very well. Strong winds pushed the float into a lamppost and popped it. The famous hedgehog has had better luck in subsequent years.