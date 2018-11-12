Thanksgiving hosting horror stories that will give you second-hand embarrassment

caption There are so many ways Thanksgiving can go wrong. source CBS

One woman’s dog got sick all over the turkey.

Another family had to forego turkey because grandma forgot which day Thanksgiving was.

From heated arguments about politics to kitchen fires (possibly due to turkey frying accidents), there’s a lot that can go wrong during Thanksgiving dinner.

INSIDER rounded up some of the funniest, strangest, and downright cringe-worthy Thanksgiving hosting horror stories, from forgetting to cook the bird, to the time the family dog got sick all over it.

Remember: other people’s holiday-related misfortunes are only funny when they’re not happening to you.

Someone’s aunt almost crashed down the wheelchair ramp

“We hosted Thanksgiving at my house one year, and our dining room is on the second floor of the house,” Ciara A. told INSIDER. “My aunt was in a wheelchair at the time, and we didn’t know what to do since she couldn’t get up the stairs, so we built a ramp for her. We went to the store and bought all this wood and ended up building a really solid ramp. When the day came, we realized the staircase ramp was just too steep. My aunt was on the heavier side, so it took a lot of effort to push her up because it was so steep. When she was nearly at the top, we lost control and she nearly came crashing down. It was a whole fiasco. Long story short, we got her up the stairs eventually, and now it’s just a funny memory.”

Someone’s oven was too small for the turkey

“I discovered that the oven in my first New York City apartment was too small for the turkey roasting pan when I tried to put the turkey in the oven on Thanksgiving,”John O. told INSIDER. “I had to quickly improvise. Luckily the turkey itself fit. I ended up cooking half the meal a block away at my girlfriend’s apartment and shuttling dishes back and forth in the freezing snow-rain.”

Someone had quite the cooking experiment fail

“In the 1980s, my mother went through an experimental cooking phase,” Zelda B. said on Quora. “One Thanksgiving, she served a French ‘cassoulet du midi’ as a side dish. The stuff was gray and about the consistency of cement, made with some kind of beans. My sister’s boyfriend had a large portion, and then later in the meal, he threw up all over the dining room […] The table, chairs, china cabinet and people. It took a couple of hours to clean up and the carpet had to be professionally cleaned. Wasn’t funny at the time, but we laughed about it (and that boyfriend) for years afterward.”

Someone forgot to clean the turkey

“Make sure to take the guts out of the turkey before serving,” Reddit user minjohn70 said. “We had Thanksgiving at my grandparents’ house once, and they served it with all the guts inside. Took me a long time to get over that.”

Someone’s aunt had too much to drink

“A couple of years ago, my aunt got so drunk on Thanksgiving that we took away her keys and told her to sleep in the spare bedroom,” Reddit user Randomhappenstance said. “At 3 a.m., we get a knock on the door. It was the local fire department saying they got a call for assistance. Turns out my aunt called them to get her keys back. Why she called the fire department, we will never know.

Someone forgot to cook the turkey

“I was cooking my first turkey cause Mom was sick,” Reddit user Nachoqueen said. “Figured out the time needed, took out the insides, stuffed it, got it in the oven okay. But I forgot to turn it on. Four hours later, it was barely room temperature, much less cooked. We had grilled cheese and tomato soup that year.”

Someone’s grandma forgot it was Thanksgiving

“My mom had made everything except the turkey [one Thanksgiving],” Reddit user Friezb4guyz said. “My mom’s mother was supposed to bring the turkey. Dinner was at 2. She didn’t show up, so we ate a Thanksgiving meal with no turkey. She showed up the next day with a turkey. Apparently she can’t tell the time or day? Or pick up a phone?”

Someone’s dog got sick all over the turkey

“My grandmother ran out of counter space, so she took out the turkey on the tray, looked around, and put it on the ground for like three seconds,” Reddit user baserith said. “She intended for it to be there for three seconds. Her dog, Rosco, had been following her all day. Earlier she tossed him a turkey giblet, and I guess that didn’t sit well with him. He [defecated] all over my grandma’s leg, the floor, and freshly-cooked turkey in one explosive two-second blast of fiery diarrhea. We all crammed into the car and went to the only open Mexican restaurant in town.”

Someone’s family has a Thanksgiving curse that’s been going six years strong

“My family can’t have Thanksgiving dinner because every time we do, something bad always happens,” Reddit user Jdoc1121 said. “In year one, my mom dropped a frozen turkey on her finger and had to have surgery.

Year 2: The rolls started a fire and almost burned our house down.

Year 3: A neighbor backs into my parked car and totals it.

Year 4: To prepare for emergency dental surgery scheduled for the Monday after Thanksgiving, I had to take antibiotics. I woke up on Thanksgiving and threw up all over the living room carpet at my mom’s house.

Year 5: My grandma, who spent every Thanksgiving that I can remember with us, dies. I wish I were kidding.

This year: My mom had to have emergency surgery last Friday. So, instead of having Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow, we are trying it Wednesday night.”

