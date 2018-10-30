7 Thanksgiving leftovers you should think twice about saving

caption Gravy goes bad after just one day in the fridge. source Africa Studio/ Shutterstock

Many might argue that the best thing about Thanksgiving, besides a feast, is having leftovers.

There are countless recipes, casseroles, and yummy innovations you can make from leftover turkey, stuffing, and other holiday dishes, but some leftovers simply aren’t meant to be saved.

Dairy-based gravy will start to separate, and reheated mashed potatoes and certain mushroom dishes can even give you food poisoning if they’re not properly stored.

Keep scrolling to see more foods you may want to consider tossing instead of saving this Turkey Day.

Dairy-based gravy does not have a long shelf life, as the dairy will separate.

caption Heating up gravy on the stove can help kill bacteria. source Africa Studio/ Shutterstock

Homemade gravy can go bad after just one day in the fridge.

Many gravies have a dairy base, which doesn’t take well to the cold – once the gravy is thawed after a day in the fridge, the dairy will separate. Also, the longer it’s stored, the more potential it has for bacteria growth.

If you want to make the most of your dairy-based gravy, Food52 recommends immediately reheating it to a boil after it thaws, as heat helps combat bacteria. But if you’d rather be safe than sorry, it’s best to toss the gravy after a day or two.

Stock-based gravy, however, is fine to keep as a leftover.

Improperly stored potatoes can cause food poisoning.

As a report from The Independent says, “the problem with reheated potatoes is not the reheating, but how you store the potatoes after they are cooked.”

If you cook your potatoes and leave them on the counter to cool, a harmful bacteria called Clostridium botulinum (botulism) could form. The longer they sit without being put in the fridge, the higher the risk.

So use caution if you choose to keep your Thanksgiving ‘taters after they’ve sat out for a while, as reheating them the next day could put you at risk for food poisoning.

Yam and marshmallow casseroles are tricky, too.

caption Because yams are a type of potato, they pose the same risk as mashed potatoes. source iStock / bhofack2

Per The Independent’s report, you should be careful of reheating potato-based casseroles for the same reason. Even though they may be topped with yummy marshmallows, storing them properly is crucial for avoiding food poisoning.

Starches and cooked vegetables are not freezer-friendly.

caption Vegetables should not be put in the freezer. source Anchiy/iStock

Starches like potatoes, pasta, and other grains do not do well in a freezer, and the same goes for cooked vegetables.

According to Food52, the water inside starches and veggies crystallizes when it freezes, which breaks the cells of the food itself. After thawing, the texture of these foods gets super dry – and pretty much inedible.

Mushrooms dishes that have been sitting out for too long can cause illness.

caption Mushroom gravy. source Zigzag Mountain Art/ Shutterstock

Like potatoes, mushrooms can pose a serious risk for food-borne illness if they’re left out too long.

According to the Independent and the European Food Information Council, reheating a dish with mushrooms is not wise. Fungi has certain proteins that can be infiltrated by bacteria and enzymes when not stored properly – and reheating at any temperature below 158 degrees Fahrenheit will not kill the bacteria.

So, if you know your mushroom dish was left out too long, it may be better to just toss it.

Reheating cooked rice can lead to bacterial poisoning.

caption If you cook rice this Thanksgiving, be sure to stick it in the fridge immediately after serving. source SpencerWing/Pixabay

According to the National Health Service, uncooked rice can contain spores of a type of bacteria called Bacillus cereus, which causes food poisoning. Even after you cook rice, these spores can survive.

That’s why leaving your rice at room temperature for a prolonged period of time after cooking can be detrimental. In that time, the spores can grow and potentially produce toxins that cause diarrhea or vomiting.

If you’re reluctant to toss, you’ll want to serve and store your rice immediately after it’s cooked to help avoid this problem.

Spinach can potentially contain carcinogens.

caption Creamed spinach is a classic Thanksgiving dish. source Logan Ingalls / Flickr

Spinach – and other vegetables of the leafy variety – are high in nitrate, which can potentially turn into nitrites and then to nitrosamines. And some nitrosamines are carcinogenic and can affect the body’s ability to carry oxygen.

The European Food Information Council previously reported that microwaving spinach was unsafe, but has since changed its stance. There’s still some contention, though, so proceed with caution this holiday season.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.