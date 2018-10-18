20 clever kitchen tools that take the stress out of prepping Thanksgiving dinner

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Williams Sonoma

Thanksgiving dinner might just be one of the most anticipated meals of the year. Many spend the weeks leading up to that fourth Thursday of November planning, and the hours before the big meal with all hands on deck prepping. It’s a marathon and a sprint all at once, and I’m not even talking about the actual eating part – that’s a race of it’s own.

At it’s core, Thanksgiving is all about food, but it’s also about spending time with loved ones and sharing gratitude. While we can’t magically cut down on the prep time for this monster of a meal, we can recommend some tools that might make the prep process run just a little smoother, so you can spend some more quality time with your family and less time worrying about the lumps in your gravy.

Check out our list of 20 kitchen tools and gadgets that will make your Thanksgiving dinner prep a little easier this year:

1. A turkey roaster that saves valuable oven space

source Amazon

With so many dishes to make, oven space becomes a valuable commodity on Thanksgiving. Leave this electric roaster oven, which can fit a turkey up to 26 pounds, on your countertop and set it to your desired temperature so you can have your bird just the way you like it. It even comes with a self-basting lid to keep the meat extra moist and a warming setting, so nobody’s stuck eating cold turkey.

2. A set of ice trays that lets you prep and store herbs, broths, and other ingredients in advance

source Amazon

There’s no doubt that fresh herbs taste much better than the dried kind. Chopping, mincing, and dicing them all up though, can be pretty time-consuming. Get that done a day or two in advance, then stick them in ice trays with a little olive oil to use on the big day. You can do the same with broths and gravies (just omit the oil).

3. A small tool that quickly cores and de-stems Brussels sprouts

source Amazon

Roasted Brussels sprouts make a delicious side dish and this little tool will make prepping them super easy. Just use the tip of the tool to pierce the stem of the sprout, then twist, and your Brussels will be trimmed and core-free.

4. A microwave and dishwasher safe casserole dish that makes storing and reheating leftovers easy

source Amazon

One of the best parts of Thanksgiving is the leftovers, and one of the worst is the cleanup. This casserole dish is microwave and dishwasher safe, so after dinner you don’t have to spend time hand washing it or feel guilty about tossing it in the microwave to reheat some of your aunt’s famous stuffing the next day.

5. A set of potholders that give you a good grip on hot dishes

source Wayfair

With so much movement in the kitchen, you have to keep your hands safe. Get these silicone covers that actually let you get a real grip on pots and pans, so you can move hot things around without fear of dropping, and ruining, your meal.

6. An immersion blender for lump-free soups and gravies

source Amazon

This hand-held gadget makes blending a breeze. Use it to quickly smooth out lumps in gravy or easily transform roasted veggies into delicious soups right inside the pot.

7. A pretty pie dish that gives your pie the spotlight it deserves

source Williams Sonoma

This pie dish isn’t going to save you any prep time, but it will save you the troubles that come with a soggy pie. The ceramic helps cook your pie evenly for the perfect flaky crust to warm filling ratio. Plus, your pie deserves to be on display in such a nice dish.

8. A gravy separator that keeps the extra fat and other bits out of your gravies and sauces

source Williams Sonoma

All of those juices that are leftover after your turkey is done make a delicious sauce. Pour them into this separator, so you get the juicy goodness without all of the fat, whether you plan on pouring this into a gravy or straight onto your slices of meat.

9. A foldable cutting board that makes the chop to pot process so much faster

source Amazon

This cutting board is one of the most convenient ones around. It is shaped like a shovel and folds up, so you can easily transport your chopped products into a pot, or your food scraps into the garbage.

10. A stand mixer that does most of the grunt work for you

source Williams Sonoma

This is a versatile workhorse appliance that can do so many things in the kitchen. Use it to knead dough, mash potatoes, whip up creams for dessert – the possibilities are endless. Plus, you can buy attachments for more niche cooking needs like making pasta.

11. A basic potato masher that makes a smooth, creamy mash

source Amazon

If you’ve ever made mashed potatoes with a sub-par masher before, you know it can be a strenuous process. This one is ergonomically designed to put less pressure on your hands and more on the potatoes, so you can get a smooth consistency without breaking a sweat.

12. A kitchen timer to help you keep track of how long all of your dishes need to cool

source Amazon

With so many things going on in the kitchen, you should have a timer so you don’t lose track of time and overcook anything. You could set a timer on your phone, but this will keep your device much cleaner and you’ll use it all year round.

13. A set of peelers to speed up the prep process

source Williams Sonoma

On Thanksgiving, there are usually a lot of cooks in the kitchen. If this is the case in your home, get an extra set of peelers to speed up the process so everyone can contribute.

14. An extra set of cheap measuring cups and spoons so you always have enough on hand

source Amazon

Chances are you already have measuring cups and spoons at home, but it’s a good idea to stock up on another cheap set. This way, you don’t have to waste time cleaning the ones you have in between measuring different ingredients.

15. A silicone muffin pan for individual portions of cornbread

source Williams Sonoma

If you struggle to figure out how much of certain sides you’ll need, try a muffin pan. You can make individual-sized portions of cornbread so everyone gets enough. Our editors love this silicone version for it’s ease of use and cleanup.

16. A basting brush for juicy turkey and buttery pie crusts

source Williams Sonoma

This basting brush helps make your turkey meat tender and juicy. It also can be used to brush butter or oil on pastries for extra flaky crusts.

17. A mandoline for speedy slicing

source Amazon

Even if you have superior slicing skills, there are too many other things to do than spend that much time on making your vegetables paper thin. Use this handheld mandoline to thinly slice veggies and cheeses in seconds.

18. An instant-read thermometer that ensures your meat is cooked just right

source Amazon

Nothing kills the Thanksgiving vibe like carving into a turkey just to realized it’s undercooked. Save yourself the disappoint and get a meat thermometer to make sure your turkey is cooked just right, and it’s safe to eat.

19. A set of turkey lifters to ensure you don’t drop your perfectly cooked bird

source Williams Sonoma

Another major Thanksgiving bummer – dropping the turkey. These turkey lifters are an easy solution to making sure the star of the show makes it to the dinner table.

20. A carving set so you can actually eat the turkey you spent hours laboring for

source Amazon

After you’ve spent all day prepping, basting, chopping, and mashing, you deserve a meal so big it warrants a nap. That’s where the turkey comes in. This carving set is affordable and highly-rated on Amazon for being durable and sharp enough to slice your main dish. Now, all that’s left to do is eat.