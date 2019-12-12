The comic book creator of Thanos said he felt ‘violated’ when Trump tweeted a video of himself as the Marvel mega-villain

caption Writer and astist Jim Starlin wasn’t impressed with Donald Trump taking on his villainous creation. source Screenshot of Trump War Room Twitter

The comic book creator of Thanos has called the US President a “pompous fool” after one of his team’s Twitter accounts shared a video of the president as the Marvel mega-villain.

Writer and artist Jim Starlin, who created Thanos in 1973, told The Hollywood Reporter he felt violated after seeing Donald Trump use his creation for his latest campaign.

“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer,” Starlin said.

The video came hours after House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday.

The response posted from the Trump War Room account saw him take on the Marvel villain with his head attached to Thanos’s body and obliterate a group of Democrats.

The original scene Trump parodied comes from 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” when Thanos says “I am inevitable” and snaps his fingers in an attempt to destroy all existing life in the Universe.

“How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately, all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end,” Starlin told The Hollywood Reporter.

Trump’s pop culture referenced tweet isn’t the first to be posted by a politician this week. On Tuesday the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsion imitated a scene from the Christmas classic “Love Actually” for his Brexit campaign video.

