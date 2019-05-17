WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘That ’70s Show’ 20 years later

caption “That ’70s Show” won a Primetime Emmy in 2001 for outstanding costume design for a series. source FOX

“That ’70s Show” first aired on Fox in August 1998 and lasted for eight seasons before coming to a close in May 2006. The popular comedy provided iconic lines and hysterical scenes. And let’s not forget that it also paved the way for one of Hollywood’s favorite celebrity couples, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Most of the main cast members from “That ’70s Show” continue to act, but have also ventured into writing books, directing, and producing.

Topher Grace starred as protagonist Eric Forman on “That ’70s Show.”

caption Eric later left his friends and family in Wisconsin to teach in Africa. source FOX

He was the leader of his group of friends (mainly because his basement was their hangout spot) and completely obsessed with anything related to “Star Wars.”

Grace recently played real-life white supremacist David Duke in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.”

caption Grace won a SAG award in 2001 for outstanding performance by the cast of a theatrical motion picture for “Traffic.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

During season seven, Grace left “That ’70s Show,” but made an appearance on the series finale. He went on to star as villain Eddie Brock (also known as “Venom”) in “Spider-Man 3,” Anne Hathaway’s love interest in “Valentine’s Day,” and Getty in the 2014 film adaptation of “Interstellar.”

Grace also starred in the 2017 film “War Machine” alongside Brad Pitt and appeared on “Workaholics” and “Drunk History.” Next, he’ll play Peter Jarhling on a National Geographic Channel miniseries called “The Hot Zone.”

Laura Prepon starred as Donna Pinciotti, the next door neighbor of the Formans, member of Eric’s inner circle, and his love interest.

caption Donna later got a job as a radio DJ and was known as “Hot Donna.” source FOX

Donna ditched her signature red hair for a blonde shade after she and Eric broke up, but in reality, it was dyed because Prepon’s role in the 2006 film “Karla” required blonde hair.

Laura Prepon currently stars as Alex on “Orange Is the New Black.”

caption In 2016 and 2017, Prepon and the cast of “OITNB” won SAG awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Aside from Prepon’s role on the hit Netflix show, she released a health and nutrition book in 2016 titled “The Stash Plan.” She also welcomed her first child with Ben Foster in August 2017.

Ashton Kutcher played Kelso, the dumb, but attractive member of the gang.

caption Kelso was immature and loved a good burn. source FOX

On season six, Kelso had a child with Brooke (played by Shannon Elizabeth) and later became a police officer.

Ashton Kutcher married co-star Mila Kunis in 2015 and the couple has two children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

He went on to star in “What Happens in Vegas,” “Valentine’s Day,” “Jobs,” and “No Strings Attached.” He also took over the starring role on “Two and a Half Men” following Charlie Sheen’s departure from the show.

One of Kutcher’s most recent roles was on the Netflix show “The Ranch.”

Mila Kunis played Jackie Burkhart, the youngest member of the group. She was bossy, rich, and preferred to be the center of attention.

caption Kunis was 14 years old when she first starred on the show, and her first kiss was with Kutcher. source FOX

Even though Jackie used to make fun of Donna, the two were best friends.

Kunis recently starred in the comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” with “Saturday Night Live’s” Kate McKinnon.

caption Kunis is a global partner for bourbon brand Jim Beam, and stars in their commercials. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After “That ’70s Show,” Kunis went on to star in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Black Swan,” “Friends With Benefits,” “Jupiter Ascending,” and “Bad Moms.”

Danny Masterson played Hyde, the group’s most sarcastic member with a nonchalant attitude toward most things.

caption Hyde and Eric knew each other since they were kids. source FOX

The Formans took Hyde under their wing, and even let him live with them at one point.

Danny Masterson starred alongside Kutcher on Netflix’s “The Ranch,” but was dropped from the show in December 2017 following several rape allegations.

caption Masterson in Nashville, Tennessee for a “The Ranch” event in June 2017. source Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix

Masterson also starred on TBS’s “Men at Work” from 2012 to 2014.

Wilmer Valderrama played Fez, the candy-obsessed foreign exchange student.

caption No one knew what country Fez actually came from. source FOX

Fez was always very fond of Jackie. And even though she would constantly reject him, they started dating near the end of the show.

Wilmer Valderrama currently stars as Nick Torres on season 14 of “NCIS.”

caption Valderrama won a Teen Choice Award in 2005 for choice TV sidekick. The following year, he won another award for choice TV comedy actor. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Valderrama also had roles on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Raising Hope.” In addition, he was in a relationship with Demi Lovato for several years before they split in 2016. He also visited the singer in the hospital when she was recovering from a reported overdose.

Debra Jo Rupp played the Forman matriarch, Kitty. When she wasn’t working as a nurse at a hospital, she was trying to keep things under control at home.

caption Kitty was known for her signature laugh. source FOX

Kitty always tried to find an excuse to drink alcohol (or add Kahlua to a recipe).

Most recently, Rupp guest-starred on season two of NBC’s hit show “This Is Us.”

caption Rupp had a recurring role as Alice on “Friends” while she was still starring on “That ’70s Show.” source David Livingston/Getty Images

Rupp also guest-starred on shows like “The Ranch,” “Elementary,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Kurtwood Smith played Red Forman, who was often cranky and quick to scold Eric and his friends.

caption Red instilled fear in everyone, especially Eric. source FOX

Red had no patience for foolishness, and was forced to manage his temper after he had a heart attack on season six.

Kurtwood Smith most recently guest-starred on Hulu’s “Future Man”

caption Smith at the “Patriot” premiere in Berlin, Germany in February 2017. source Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Amazon

He also had recurring or starring roles on “Agent Carter,” “24,” and “Patriot.” You may have also seen him on four episodes of “The Ranch” and in “Amityville: The Awakening.”

Don Stark played Bob Pinciotti, Donna’s upbeat and good-natured father.

caption Bob was rarely seen in a bad mood, unless he was concerned about Donna. source FOX

Red might have admitted that he considered Bob to be one of his friends, but that didn’t prevent him from getting frustrated by Bob’s presence at times.

Don Stark appeared as Jules Podell in the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book.”

caption In 2015, he guest-starred on “The Mindy Project.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stark also guest-starred on” Shameless,” “Rosewood,” “NCIS,” “The Mentalist,” “American Horror Story,” and “The Odd Couple.

Tanya Roberts played Midge Pinciotti, Donna’s mother and Bob’s wife.

caption Donna was often embarrassed by Midge’s comments and personal questions. source FOX

Midge and Bob had their ups and downs in their relationship, but later got divorced and she moved to California.

Since leaving “That ’70s Show,” Tanya Roberts hasn’t appeared in many roles. Her last credited roles were on “Eve” and “Barbershop.”

caption Roberts at a gala in Beverly Hills in February 2012. source Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Roberts left “That ’70s Show” to care for her husband, Barry Roberts, who was diagnosed with a brain disease.

Lisa Robin Kelly played Eric’s older and manipulative sister, Laurie.

caption Laurie was Red’s favorite child and he always seemed blind to her faults. source FOX

Kelly was later replaced by Christina Moore after she left the show, reportedly because she struggled with addiction.

In August 2013, it was revealed that Kelly passed away due to accidental drug intoxication.

caption Between 2010 and 2013, she was also arrested for several alleged crimes, including assault and driving under the influence. source Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

At the time, Kelly had voluntarily entered a treatment facility to help her overcome her ongoing drug addiction.

Tommy Chong played the town’s resident hippie and photo store owner.

caption Leo was extremely absentminded and frequently confused. source FOX

In the veteran comedian and marijuana activist’s first appearance on the show, Leo spontaneously hired Hyde to work at the Foto Hut, even though Hyde had no previous experience.

Chong competed as the Pineapple on the hit reality TV series “The Masked Singer.”

caption He also completed a comedy tour with Cheech Marin and wrote several books source Jerod Harris/Getty Images for George Lopez Foundation

Chong has also competed on season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars” and voiced the character Yax in “Zootopia.”

He will star in an upcoming documentary titled “Searching for the Cure,” which discusses cannabis.