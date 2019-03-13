The 10 cities with the best quality of life in the world

source TripAdvisor

Global consultancy Mercer ranked world cities by quality of life in its 2019 Quality of Living Ranking.

It looked at housing, education, public services and transport, natural environment and other factors.

The top 10 cities on the list are shown below.

Businesses around the world are waking up to the fact that attracting and retaining the best people is easier if they locate in places where employees can enjoy a superior quality of life.

Here are the top 10 cities on its list:

10. Basel

Basel is Switzerland’s third-largest city and the birthplace of tennis legend Roger Federer. Located on the Rhine, it’s a hub for pharmaceutical companies such as Roche and Novartis, and boasts 40 museums.

9. Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland’s second-largest city, sits at the southern tip of Lake Geneva and boasts views of the Alps and Jura mountains. It is home to multinational corporations including Rolex and Richemont, as well as international organizations such as the United Nations and Red Cross.

8. Copenhagen

Denmark’s capital features sweeping gardens, grand palaces, and historic churches. Danske Bank, Maersk, Netto, and Pandora have headquarters there.

7. Frankfurt

The German city of Frankfurt is one of Europe’s major financial centers, home to the European Central Bank, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and other financial institutions. Its idyllic old town, famous museums, lush public gardens, and ornate churches rank among its most popular attractions.

6. Dusseldorf

The German city of Dusseldorf is an international business and financial hub, home to the headquarters of Henkel, Trivago and Vodafone Germany. It’s known for its numerous universities, dozens of museums, verdant parks, and more than 100 art galleries.

T=3. Auckland

New Zealand’s largest city gives visitors and residents the chance to climb volcanoes, travel to nearby islands, enjoy local food and wine, and visit art galleries and museums.

T=3. Munich

Germany’s third-largest city features historic buildings, famous museums, beer halls, and other attractions. Allianz, BMW, and other multinational companies have headquarters there.

T=3. Vancouver

The Canadian city of Vancouver boasts mountains, waterways, and rainforests. Tourists and locals can enjoy activities such as bird-watching, fishing, camping, hiking and snowboarding. Lululemon, Sony Pictures Imageworks and PlentyOfFish have headquarters in Vancouver.

2. Zurich

Switzerland’s largest city is the runner up in this year’s ranking. Zurich is famous for its museums, art galleries, waterfront promenades, and Old Town. Credit Suisse, UBS and football governing body FIFA are headquartered in Zurich.

1. Vienna

The Austrian capital tops the list for quality of life. It’s renowned for its Baroque castles, historic churches, and picturesque gardens. It also boasts a rich musical heritage as the home of Mozart and Beethoven. It hosts international organisations such as the United Nations and OPEC.