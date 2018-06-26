The 10 most expensive cities in the world for expats

Global human resources consultancy firm Mercer recently published its 24th annual Cost of Living Survey, comprising a list of the world’s most expensive cities for expatriates.
This year’s rankings included 209 cities across five continents and measures the comparative cost of over 200 items in each location, namely housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods and entertainment.
New York City was used as the base city for all comparisons and currency movements were measured against the US dollar.
Factors including instability of housing markets, low inflation and fluctuating prices for goods and services were identified as the most significant impacts to the cost of doing business in cities around the world, according to the survey.
Interestingly, Asian cities have dominated the top of the ranking this time.
Here are the 10 most expensive locations for employees working abroad.
10. Bern, Switzerland
9. Beijing, China
8. N’Djamena, Chad
7. Shanghai, China
6. Luanda, Angola
5. Seoul, South Korea
4. Singapore
- Reuters
3. Zurich, Switzerland
2. Tokyo, Japan
1. Hong Kong SAR