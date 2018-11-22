The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s whats happening on Thursday.

1. Facebook says it asked an opposition research firm to link its critics to George Soros. Facebook’s outgoing boss of policy and communications, Elliot Schrage, says he’s taking the blame for the scandal.

2. Tesla is cutting the price of its Model X and Model S cars in China by up to 26 percent. The price cut comes amid rising trade tensions and increasing tariffs between China and the US.

3. A new report reveals the behind-the-scenes battle royale between Trump and Meuller’s teams over the president’s Russia interview. The report details tense negotiations, Trump’s desire to answer questions up front, a likely subpoena, and obstruction from Trump’s lawyers.

4. Foreign investors are watching China’s murky debt markets. A looming crash for a debt laden coal outfit could be a sign of things to come.

5. The death toll from California’s wildfires keeps rising – now its at 84. Nearly 1,000 people are still missing.

6. An American tourist has allegedly been killed by a remote indigenous tribe near India. The Sentinelese tribe on Andaman and Nicobar Islands have very little contact with the outside world.

7. Singapore’s ruling party will disclose new positions within its top decision making body on Friday. The announcement could give a strong indicator of who the country’s next leader might be as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has pledged to step down in the coming years.

8. Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ is a bigger hit than Hillary’s book. Its sold over 1.4 million copies already.

9. The oldest US military survivor of the infamous Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Ray Chavez, recently honored by President Donald Trump, died at the age of 106.

10. Its almost Black Friday. Get out ahead and go crazy with our best of Amazon guide. We’ve prepared a list ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year.

And finally…

One ticket, two days, 50+ insightful speakers, and 600+ executives. Business Insider’s flagship IGNITION conference headliners include Mark Cuban, Janice Min, Sir Martin Sorrell and Barbara Corcoran. Join us for IGNITION, December 3-4, New York City.