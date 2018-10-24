The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption The US $1.6 billion lottery has been drawn source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday.

1. US President Donald Trump said the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was one of the worst cover-ups in history. The Saudi foreign minister has described the killing as a “cover-up” and a “rogue operation” and sought to distance Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from the incident.

2. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is reportedly considering chartering supply ships if there’s a no-deal Brexit. There are concerns that Britain might run out of essential supplies like food and medicine if it leaves the EU without a deal.

3. The US has vowed to revoke visas and consider sanctions in response to Jamal Khashoggi’s death. The US has pledged “appropriate actions” against the people it is now connecting to Khashoggi’s death.

4. US national security adviser John Bolton echoed statements made regarding the US withdrawing from a nuclear treaty with Russia. Scrapping the deal now may exacerbate tensions between the US and Europe, and it could spark a new arms race.

5. President Trump says he has no proof of his repeated claim that “Middle Easterners” are among a caravan of migrants headed for the US. Trump claimed on Monday that “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners” were “mixed in” with the 7,200-person strong caravan.

6.US Immigration officials reportedly met with Amazon to discuss using its controversial facial recognition technology. The report raises concerns that the technology could be used by ICE to target immigrants near “sensitive locations” like medical facilities and houses of worship.

7. Elon Musk says he was temporarily blocked on Twitter because they thought he had been hacked after tweeting about Bitcoin. Several fake accounts have sprung up promoting cryptocurrency scams.

8. The European Commission has told Italy to revise its budget. The unprecedented move comes as the commission worries about the impact of higher spending on Italy’s mounting debt.