The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Thursday.

1. North and South Korea are finishing preparations ahead of Friday’s historic summit. Kim Jong Un will become the first North Korean leader in history to visit South Korea.

2. US President Donald Trump may sit for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Determining whether Trump had “corrupt intent” is central to understanding whether the president sought to obstruct justice in the Russia probe.

3. Trump will reportedly visit Britain in July. Previous reports of planned visits have been met with heavy criticism and threats of widespread protests.

4. North Korean hackers stole data from 17 countries in an ongoing cyber attack. Attackers used tools and malware programs associated with the North Korean-sponsored cyber unit Lazarus.

5. French President Emmanuel Macron gave a speech to the US Congress filled with shots at Trump. Macron called on the US to reject “isolationism” and “extreme nationalism.”

6. The US Department of Justice is investigating Huawei for breaching Iran sanctions. Last week the US slapped restrictions on another Chinese smartphone maker, ZTE, for similar misconduct.

7. Russia said Syria “captured” a US missile from this month’s airstrike. Russia said it will study the missile to advance their own munitions, but experts say it’s unlikely it can learn anything from whatever it found.

8. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he regrets not having a bigger impact on “the way that mobile platforms developed.” The perspective comes as Facebook is trying to get past a backlash about certain ways its product has harmed society.

9. A Cambodian opposition leader based in Denmark was detained. The leader was arrested in Thailand which is now discussing extradition to Cambodia.

10. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wants to spend a chunk of his $105 billion fortune on space travel. Bezos will use the bulk of his income to fund his space program Blue Origin, which he currently funds with $1 billion of Amazon stock per year.

And finally…

I visited the viral, 1,400-foot glass bridge in China – and it was a traveler’s worst nightmare.