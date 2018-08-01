The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Bill Pugliano / Stringer / Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday.

1. Facebook has detected a coordinated effort to influence US politics ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. The company said it didn’t yet know who was behind it.

2. White House chief of staff John Kelly accepted US President Donald Trump’s offer to stay on through 2020. Trump has reportedly considered replacing Kelly, with whom he’s clashed over management style.

3. Chinese telecom giant Huawei surpassed Apple as the world’s second largest smartphone maker. It’s the first time since 2010 that Apple has not been ranked number one or two.

4. Iran rejected President Trump’s offer for talks. Tehran said it sees no worth in Trump’s offer, made roughly a week after he threatened Iran in an all-caps tweet.

5. The UK Labour Party wants to trial universal basic income. John McDonnell, the Party’s shadow chancellor, said they will include the radical scheme that gives people free money with no strings attached in its next general election manifesto.

6. At least 49 people were injured after an Aeromexico plane crashed in northwest Mexico. The aircraft was transporting 97 passengers and four crew members, and officials say there were no immediate reports of fatalities.

7. Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party won the majority of seats in parliament. It is the first election in the country’s 38-year history which hasn’t featured former president Robert Mugabe as a candidate.

8. An ex-Tesla employee Elon Musk called a “horrible human being” filed a countersuit alleging defamation. Tesla sued Martin Tripp in June after Tripp leaked internal documents to Business Insider.

9. Three Russian journalists shooting a documentary on Russian mercenaries were reportedly killed. Their bodies were found in the Central African Republic.

10. Canada’s richest 87 families have as much wealth as a third of the population. A report by the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives found the net worth of the richest families in 2016 was 4,448 times that of the average Canadian.

And finally …

The wildfire tearing through Northern California created an insane-looking “fire tornado” – see the footage