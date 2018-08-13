The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in at their April meeting. source Screenshot/ Reuters TV

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. Thousands of protesters gathered outside the White House to protest a nearby white nationalist rally. Only about 20 white supremacists turned up. Last year, a woman was killed after a similar rally in the area turned violent.

2. North and South Korea have agreed to host another summit between their leaders in September. Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in first met in April and agreed to another summit, this time in Pyongyang.

3. Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released audio of Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her in the Situation Room. She also indicated there were other recordings from her time in the Trump administration.

4. The man who stole and crashed a plane from Sea-Tac Airport has reportedly been identified. He is 29-year-old Richard Russell, a Horizon Air employee who worked on the tow team.

5. Saudi Arabia is reportedly looking to invest in Tesla as it teases going private. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has already built up a nearly 5% stake in the company, and may be looking for more.

6. A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit Alaska’s North Slope. It is the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the region.

7. The Turkish lira is dropping, and the impact is spreading to markets around the world. Stock markets around Asia are lower, US stock futures are down, and high quality bonds are rallying.

8. Video-sharing website Vimeo dropped conspiracy-theorist Alex Jones from its platform.Vimeo’s decision comes on the heels of Facebook, YouTube and Apple who have all removed Jones’ inflammatory content.

9. A Chinese ship carrying $20 million worth of soybeans from the US has finally docked after more than a month. The ship became an internet sensation on Chinese social media as it raced to deliver its cargo last month before new US-China tariffs took effect.

10. More than 100 100 large wildfires are currently active in the US. Six large new wildfires have erupted and more were expected due to to thunderstorms, strong winds and low relative humidity.

