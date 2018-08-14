The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
- Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday.
1. US President Donald Trump slammed his former White House aide Omarosa Manigault for taping conversations. The erstwhile reality TV star has a new book out and has made a number of bold claims about Trump that the White House has already pushed back on.
2. Turkey’s President said US sanctions on his country are a “stab in the back.“ The US imposed sanctions on Turkey this month after it refused to release a US pastor, leading Turkey’s currency to plummet.
3. China rejected UN allegations it has detained one million Uyghur Muslims. A UN panel raised concerns about the alleged policy on Friday.
4. US rapper Azealia Banks claims she was at Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s house over the weekend as he was “scrounging for investors.“ Musk says he plans to take Tesla private, and is working with Goldman Sachs and Silver Lake to seal the deal.
5. President Trump reportedly has a “bizarre” fascination with French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump has repeatedly boasted about his strong relationship with Macron, and on Friday tweeted he had a “very good phone call”with the leader.
6. The Chinese Navy conducted anti-missile drills in the East China Sea. The drills were reportedly designed to counter potential missile threats from US, Japan, and other potential combatants.
7. Venezuela’s government may be getting ready for another crackdown on the military. Two explosive-laden drones were used to attack Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.
8. Israel’s Prime Minister attacked UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for attending a memorial service for the 1972 Munich massacre terrorists. The left-wing British politician shot back, attacking Netanyahu over Israel’s human rights record.
9. Google is tracking your movements, according to a new investigation. A Princeton University researcher who carried an Android phone while traveling showed Google kept tracking his location despite Location Services being turned off.
10. Australia’s hip city of Melbourne has been dethroned as the world’s most liveable city. Vienna, Austria now claims the top spot that Melbourne held onto for seven years.
And finally …
