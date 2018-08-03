The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. Ivanka Trump broke with President Donald Trump on one of his thorniest complaints. The first daughter said she does not believe the press is the “enemy of the people,” and called the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy a “low-point.“

2. A new poll finds 66% of leading UK business leaders believe Britain is now “likely” heading for a no-deal Brexit. A separate poll found that found that half of the firms surveyed have no plans to draw up contingency plans to prepare for Brexit at all.

3. Apple just became the first company to reach a $1 trillion market cap. The milestone was crossed when Apple’s stock hit $207.05 share, and comes just days after Apple reported its third quarter fiscal earnings.

4. Beijing blasted a new US defense bill designed to counter China. The bill “shines a spotlight” on certain Chinese activities deemed unacceptable by US leaders, like its increased presence in the South China Sea.

5. Emmerson Mnangagwa has become the first elected president of Zimbabwe since Robert Mugabe was deposed. Opposition leaders have rejected the results of the election which has been wrought with conflict.

6. Tesla’s shares surged, despite reporting second-quarter losses that were greater than Wall Street’s expectations. Musk on Wednesday outlined a “breakthrough” for the company’s semi-autonomous driving software, Autopilot.

7. Record heat is stoking wildfires in Europe and setting off leftover bombs from World War II. Deadly forest fires have already swept across Greece, and blazes are burning in Germany and elsewhere.

8. An HIV-positive worker at an Arizona immigration shelter was charged with molesting at least eight unaccompanied minors. The revelation is the latest in a series of complaints of sexual abuse inside some US government facilities housing young undocumented immigrants.

9. Jordan is not going to reopen its border with Syria. Damascus this week said the road was ready for use but the foreign minister said “Matters have to stabilize,” in the country first.

10. Jeff Bezos is boosting staff at his space exploration company Blue Origin. The company has added hundreds of engineers over the past three years, and is reportedly looking to double its current workforce.

And finally …

Apple is officially a $1 trillion company – here are 32 photos of how it came to rule the world