The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman drinks coffee during the graduation ceremony of the 93rd batch of the cadets of King Faisal Air Academy, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 21, 2018. source Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

1. An associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort admitted to committing crimes and embezzling money. Both Manafort and Gates were charged with tax and bank fraud, but Gates struck a plea deal that included testifying against Manafort.

2. The feud between Saudi Arabia and Canada has escalated in only 24 hours. Saudi Arabia expelled Canada’s ambassador, froze new trade, suspended flights, posted a threatening infographic and pulled thousands of students.

3. The UK is reportedly planning to demand extradition of two suspects in nerve agent attack. Russia is believed to be behind an assassination attempt targeting ex-spy Sergei Skripal, and a British woman died after being exposed to a similar substance.

4. Uber is facing a $650 million class-action lawsuit from London black-cab drivers. London cabbies claim Uber’s launch in the British capital directly led to a loss of earnings for drivers.

5. Rescuers in Indonesia are struggling to reach people in remote villages following an earthquake that killed at least 98 people. More than 20,00 people have been displaced by the quake.

6. Turkish officials will head to Washington to discuss an ongoing diplomatic feud. The US imposed sanctions on two top Turkish officials last week in a long-standing dispute over Turkey’s detention of an American pastor.

7. 11 US passengers who were aboard the Aeromexico plane that crashed last week are suing the airline. The passenger jet crashed near the runway shortly after take-off, and all 103 passengers and crew survived.

8. YouTube followed Apple’s lead and removed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his show Infowars from its platform. Apple, Facebook, and Spotify also shut down streaming of his programs.

9. Four Polish tourists were found dead after a sightseeing airplane crashed in Alaska’s Denali National Park. They crashed around 6 p.m. near the top of Thunder Mountain, which rises nearly 11,000-feet above the glacier.

10. The Army is sending 200 soldiers to combat the wildfires raging across the Western US. There are more than one hundred wildfires blazing across 11 states, and these disasters have already claimed the lives of nine people.

