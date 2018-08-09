The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Thursday.

1. US President Donald Trump’s legal team has responded to an interview request with special counsel Robert Mueller. The special counsel’s office has wanted to interview Trump to find out whether he obstructed justice in the Russia investigation by firing former FBI Director James Comey.

2. The US slapped Russia with new sanctions over allegations they poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal on UK soil. The sanctions will target exports of US national security equipment and products to Russia.

3. North Korea is reportedly refusing to turn over its nuclear weapons, despite repeated requests from the USA. US officials have already publicly expressed frustration with Pyongyang’s failure to move forward on the issue.

4. More than 150 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip overnight and Israel retaliated with deadly airstrikes. Eleven people – three Israelis and eight Palestinians – were injured, and three Palestinians, including a pregnant mother and baby, were killed in the escalation.

5. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to back down in his feud with Saudi Arabia. Canada has called out Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, which prompted sharp and mounting push back from the kingdom.

6. US officials are bracing for cyberattacks in retaliation for sanctions on Iran. US intelligence has identified Iran as one of the main foreign cyber threats America faces.

7. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly met with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son about taking the electric-car maker private. The news comes a day after Musk said he was considering taking Tesla private.

8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey called in to a right-wing radio show about his company’s policy on banning accounts. Dorsey responded to recent accusations that the platform had made some accounts inaccessible to people.

9. New York City just voted to cap the number of Uber and Lyft drivers. The city also said it will enforce a minimum wage for drivers, as the council members said 85% of ride-hailing drivers currently earn less than minimum wage.

10. Employees at a National Weather Service office in Maryland were targeted by a Chinese scam. Federal officials are trying to figure out how a random Chinese-language message suddenly blared over the intercom.

