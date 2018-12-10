The 10 most important things in the world right now

source 60 Minutes

1. Vice President Mike Pence’s top man is no longer the choice to replace White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Nick Ayers has been ruled out to take over the key job in the President’s ever-evolving inner circle.

2. An all-out political war has broken out ahead of the Parliamentary vote on UK prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. The deal faces delay or humiliation in parliament on Tuesday.

3. Jamal Khashoggi’s last words were reportedly “I can’t breathe.” A source told CNN that a transcript of an audio recording describes the gruesome final moments of the murdered Saudi dissident.

4. China threatened the US with “further action” if Huawei’s CFO isn’t freed. Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on December 1 on US orders, over concerns that Huawei violated sanctions on equipment sales to Iran.

5. Elon Musk said he “does not respect” the Securities and Exchange Commission. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Musk unloaded on the SEC, which sued Musk in September alleging that he shared “false and misleading statements” about taking Tesla private.

6. US president Donald Trump has reportedly told the Pentagon to lift the defense budget to $750 billion. However, he’d already been on record promising to cut spending by 5%.

7. Two people have been shot in Atlanta not far from CNN’s HQ. A”highly intoxicated” man shot two people inside a downtown Atlanta hotel that is connected to CNN’s headquarters.

8. For the fourth weekend in a row, “Yellow Vest” protesters took to the streets across France to demonstrate against President Emmanuel Macron. The continued clashes fueled a tweetstorm by President Trump, who mocked: “The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris.”

9. Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn was reportedly charged with underreporting his income. Ghosn was fired as Nissan chairman following his arrest in November.

10. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is facing backlash for encouraging people to visit Myanmar.Social media platforms like Twitter may have played a role there in mass genocide, and people have called his endorsement “tone-deaf.”

And finally …

