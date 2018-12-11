The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption President Donald Trump and John Kelly at a cybersecurity meeting in January 2017, when Kelly was homeland security secretary. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s everything you need to know on Tuesday.

1. US companies paid out an astronomical amount in tariffs in October. It was a record month. And yes, that is an entirely trade war-related record.

2. The White House needs a new chief of staff as John Kelly moves toward the exits. Here are the nine candidates with the most potential to replace Kelly.

3. Riddled with bugs, Google+ is shutting down four months early. More than 52 million users have been exposed to the latest Google+ bug which trawled through user names, email addresses, occupations and the like for a few days at the beginning of November.

4. The Dow has had a character-building session, fighting an impressive rearguard action. It fell off a cliff, tumbled 500 points, before clawing its way back – and then some – to finish slightly higher.

5. China’s trade data is out and it has not been a model worker in November. China’s trade growth slowed sharply this month and this may just be the beginning of troubles for the world’s second-largest economy.

6. The alleged Russian agent Maria Butina has reportedly admitted to one charge of conspiring to act as a foreign agent.Butina is suspected of trying to infiltrate the National Rifle Association and influence US policy toward Russia.

7. The British Prime Minister Theresa May has called her own bluff. After a short delay, May will discover if she has the cards to surprise everyone, win over Parliament and make Brexit a reality and not just a made-up word.

8. The exiting White House chief of staff reportedly took notes on the Trump’s daughter and son-in-law. And then it’s said that he left those notes on his desk for his aides to find.

9. It’s an apartment in Rio and reportedly stuffed with high art and cash. The latest front in the escalating war between Nissan and the jailed auto-industry legend and ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn, which has left the carmaker reeling.

10. Huawei’s phones are super popular everywhere, just not in the US where you won’t actually find any at your local store.Here’s why.

And finally …

Just quietly, here’s what the CEOs at massive brands like Amazon and McDonald’s earn, compared to their workers.