The 10 most important things in the world right now

1. Another bombshell report has exposed Facebook’s latest user privacy fail. It appears that Facebook shared user data with partners, including Spotify, Netflix, Microsoft, Yahoo, and more.

2. Advertisers are fleeing from Fox News during Tucker Carlson’s time slot. Carlson’s advertisers are leaving following his recent comments about US immigration.

3. A judge sharply rebuked Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn’s sentencing for lying to the FBI has been delayed with US District Judge Emmet Sullivan telling him point blank, “Arguably, you sold your country out.”

4. Monetizing all the unrecycled plastic around the world would allow you to buy the NFL, Apple and Microsoft. The Royal Statistical Society estimates that 90.5% of the worlds’ plastic has never been recycled.

5. Tesla has to come up with $2.5 billion before New Year. But a Morgan Stanley analyst says Morgan Stanley says $2.5 billion equity round could help put anxious investors at ease.

6. The Trump Foundation is dissolving amidst a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General’s Office. New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Tuesday that the suit “detailed a shocking pattern of illegality.”

7. China has misplaced a regional manufacturing report. And now it kind of looks like the Chinese economy is hiding bad news behind no news.

8. These are the flashpoints for global conflict in 2019. The Council on Foreign Relations’ Centre for Preventive Action has identified the South China Sea and Taiwan among the conflict hotspots to watch in the year to come.

9. Penny Marshall, trailblazing actor and director died. The woman behind “Big” has died at age 75.

10. Everyone has been talking up Nio as the Tesla of China. We went to Shanghai to see for ourselves.

