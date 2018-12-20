The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption President Donald Trump is adopting a new strategy for Syria. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

1. Apple confesses that, yes, these terrific new 2018 iPads are bendy. The tech giant confirmed the bendability to The Verge, but it doesn’t consider the bending a defect, and there is no replacement program.

2. There are four winners in the Trump administration’s troop withdrawal from Syria. And they are all adversaries of the United States.

3. Attorneys general for a bunch of US states are bringing a lawsuit against nearly 20 generic drug makers. They are accusing the manufacturers – in a federal antitrust action – of illegally collaborating to raise prices.

4. The Boring Company CEO Elon Musk reveals what’s next for the company. Musk says The Boring Company needs to demonstrate “high throughput at high speed. Target is 4000 vehicles/hour at 155mph (250km/h).”

5. The latest Obamacare numbers pretty much prove that the health law is “far from dead.” There was a 4% decrease, but it beat expectations given a slew of obstacles to enrollment.

6. Facebook says there is a reason why it let its partners access your private messages. Company’s like Spotify and Netflix had access to users’ private messages. Facebook says “we worked with [partners] to build messaging integrations into their apps so people could send messages to their Facebook friends.”

7. China’s Sinograin just confirmed that they are back in the business of buying US soybeans. It’s the first sign from Beijing that US soybeans are back on the shopping list despite the ongoing trade war.

8. These top Republicans are revolting against Trump’s move to pull US troops out of Syria. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio,Tom Cotton, and Joni Ernst signed a letter describing the withdrawl as a “premature and costly mistake.”

9. Waymo could be a $250 billion victory for Google parent Alphabet. The self-driving car company has legs, according to equities analysts from Jeffries.

