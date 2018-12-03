The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption A vandalized statue of the Marianne, a symbol in France, seen inside the Arc de Triomphe, as protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) entered the Arc de Triomphe monument during clashes with riot police as part of a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, December 1 2018. source ELYXANDRO CEGARRA/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s everything you need to know on Monday.

1. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reached a 90-day ceasefire agreement on new economic tariffs. Trump in a tweet also said China will reduce and remove tariffs from car imports.

2. The US stood alone on climate change at the G20 summit. The other nations came to agreement on the Paris climate accord and other issues including trade and immigration.

3. Paris has been hammered by the worst rioting in 50 years. What started out as a protest against fuel prices has escalated as Parisien took to the streets to vent anger at the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

4. Asia-Pacific stock markets are on the up. Good news traveled fast as Asian stocks react to positive trade news out of the G20 summit.

5. President Trump says he likes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wants to fulfill his wishes. That’s the message Trump asked South Korean President Moon to pass along after this weekend’s summit.

6. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson posted a statement Saturday addressing sexual misconduct allegations. On Friday, Fox announced that it was placing Tyson under investigation after reports accused documented multiple accusations against him.

7. Russian President Vladimir Putin is refusing to release the Ukrainian soldiers the country is holding. Putin said it was “too early” to return them after they clashed with Russian ships at sea last week.

8. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly sent at least 11 messages to his adviser who oversaw Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. According to a classified CIA report obtained by The Wall Street Journal, the crown prince’s messages to aide Saud al-Qahtani suggest he “personally targeted” Khashoggi and “probably ordered his death.”

9. One of the Taliban’s most senior commanders was killed in a US airstrike in Afghanistan. Mullah Abdul Manan Akhund, the Taliban’s “governor” and military chief for the southern Helmand province, was killed Saturday night, according to local officials.

10. President Xi Jinping is waging a holy war in China. Authorities are subjecting Muslims to an unprecedented amount of surveillance, shutting down Christian churches, and forcing monks to pledge allegiance to the state.

And finally …

