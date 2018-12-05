The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption MIchael Flynn. source Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

1. The big tech FAANG stocks just lost a combined $141 billion. The biggest loser among the tech giants was Amazon, which lost $51 billion in market value.

2. Special Counsel Robert Mueller revealed Michael Flynn was interviewed by investigators 19 times. Flynn’s timely cooperation in the investigation was described as “particularly valuable,” because he was believed to be “one of the few people with long-term and firsthand insight.”

3. New York just led the way on securing minimum wages for Uber drivers. It’s the first US city to adopt a minimum wage for drivers at ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

4. Facebook temporarily took down a post from a former employee that shared his experience of racism. The memo detailed the racism he said experienced at Facebook and alleged the social network was failing its black users and employees.

5. US Senators are furious with Saudi Arabia and particularly the crown prince. The CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed senators on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, who now say there is little doubt that Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder.

6. A letter from Einstein about God and human weakness has sold at auction. Commonly known as the “God letter,” its one-and-a-half pages of genius – at least it is to Christie’s – who just sold it for a very large amount of money.

7. A Reddit cofounder says we the world needs to ignore the siren song of “hustle porn.” Alexis Ohanian wants a lid put on Instagramesque influencers insisting that success is a 24/7 gig. Its just “hustle porn,” he says, and its not only toxic but incorrect.

8. The president of media giant Turner believes that content is still king. But David Levy says television is in dire need of a rethink.

9. Ukraine’s military chief says Russia currently poses the most direct threat since 2014. General Viktor Muzhenko says the massing of Russian T-62 M tanks 11 miles from the Ukrainian border had more than doubled to 250 in just two weeks.

10. Chinese police have smashed a turtle smuggling ring, collecting shells and dozens of acccesories. Nineteen turtle smugglers have been arrested on charges of killing and selling the highly sought and increasingly endangered animals.

