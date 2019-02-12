The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption EL PASO, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum on February 11, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Trump continues his campaign for a wall to be built along the border as the Democrats in Congress are asking for other border security measures. source (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s everything you need to know on Tuesday, February 12.

1. SpaceX founder Elon Musk is ‘confident’ people could afford to ‘sell their home on Earth.’ And then move to Mars on board a SpaceX rocket.

2. The White House has completely ignored the US intelligence community again. This time, it’s an ominous warning on a nuclearized Iran

3. (BI Prime) Credit Suisse wants to reel in happy feelings about the strength of Xi Jinping’s control economy. This is why canny investors must not jump the starting gun on a recovering Chinese economy.

4. Now even the insects are dying at record rates. Some 40% of species are in decline, a new study concludes. If this trend continues unabated, the Earth may not have any insects at all by 2119.

5. ‘This is our answer to the White House’: A defiant California and its militia, the largest National Guard in the US, is on a crash course with President Donald Trump over the southern border and transgender service members.

6. What does Jeff Bezos have to do with Wi-Fi router company Eero? Amazon is all about acquiring the business which reportedly smothers an entire home with cut-through wireless internet.

7. China might want to skip straight to a 6th-generation fighter jet. China is locked in an intensifying arms race with the US, and it’s not backing down, Chinese media warned Monday.

8. The official approval ratings of the US President Donald Trump: Here they are and this is how they’ve changed in every state in the two years he’s been number 45.

9. An Ohio city made Election Day a paid day off. Technically, the city of Sandusky swapped it out with Columbus Day.

10. Poisonous scorpions are invading Brazil’s biggest cities and the infestation may be unstoppable. The yellow scorpions proliferating in the city can reproduce through parthenogenesis – no male participation required.

And finally …